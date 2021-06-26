Something that many players for sure were waiting for was undoubtedly the summer event of Rocket league. Yes, we mean the Summer Road Trip in its edition this year.

According to the plans Psyonix will begin on July 1 on all systems where this game is available. There will be a lot of fresh and unreleased content. But it will not be the only thing, but also Limited Time Modes (MTL) to make everything more fun.

Summer Road Trip 2021 brings news in July

With the Summer Road Trip 2021 return vehicles like Ford F-150 RLE, just like him DeLorean Time Machine of the franchise Back to the Future.

The same can be said for Jeep wrangler from Jurassic park, and also returns to action KITT from Knight rider. Another novelty is the batch Summer Formal, which will celebrate the game’s sixth anniversary on July 7. As for the MTLs, will be Heatseeker, Beach ball Y Dropshot Rumble.

Estorm crowned champion of the Gamers Unite Featuring Rocket League tournament

There will also be a new one from Rocket Labs called Loophole, where it is necessary to score on holes in the floor, not goals. This content of Rocket league It will come in stages, and it is better to be on the lookout.

From 1 to 7 July you get the batch Ford F-150 Red, White, & Boom, just like him Ford F-150 RLE, the decals Formation BFT Y Chairman, and accelerators Union Beams Y Ford F-150 RLE. Likewise, the signs Ford of July Y Ford F-150.

Rocket League gets very cinematic content

To the above are added the wheels Ford F-150 RLE Y Ford F-150 SE, and the sound of the engine Ford F-150 RLE. From July 1 to 5, the MTL Heatseeker and in that same period there will be a weekend 2XP.

The batch will arrive on July 7 Summer Formal, which brings the decal Octane Fancy Formal, the ornament Formal Fitter, the wheels Formal Four-Fours and the free antenna Fancy Ferrule. From July 8 to 14, the batch corresponding to Knight rider.

This includes KITTas well as its wheels, throttle and engine sound, plus trim KITT Gullwing and the signs Knight Industries Y Knight rider. From July 8 to 12, it comes to Rocket league the MTL Beach Ball.

It will be from July 15 to 21 that the batch will arrive Back to the Future with DeLorean Time Machine with its wheels, trail and engine sound. It also brings the accelerator OutaTime, and the ornaments Hoverboard Y Marty Jr. for the game.

From July 15 to 19 comes the MTL Dropshot Rumble, and from the 22nd to the 28th of that month the expected batch arrives Jurassic world with the Jurassic Jeep Wrangler and its engine sound.

It also brings the goal blast T.rex, wheels Jurassic Jeep Wrangler and signs Jurassic Park, Jurassic World Y Mr. DNA. To the above is added the adornment Jurassic Park Hard Hat, and the antennas Jurassic world, Jurassic park and InGen. The auction is Loophole Live from July 22 to 26.

Fountain.



