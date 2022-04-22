Since its launch, Rocket League It has been one of the funniest games of recent years. The developers have found a way to keep this installment alive to this day, and much of this is due to the constant introduction of game modes that change the experience in interesting ways. Thus, it was recently revealed that this title will become a battle royale for a limited time.

As part of the spring season, Psyonix will introduce Knockout Bash, a mode where eight people put the ball aside, and focus on battling each other. This is the description provided by the developers:

“Throughout the history of Wheelball, success has always been based on cooperation and teamwork. But now you can drop all your alliances for Knockout, the new free-for-all LTM. Take your rivals out of the safe zone or launch them against the dangers. The last player left standing wins! Most of your skills as a Wheelball master will still serve you well, but you’ll need to master the new mechanics of attacking, blocking, and grabbing to emerge victorious.”

Knockout Bash will be available within Rocket League between April 27 and May 10, 2022, so you’d better get ready to enjoy this title in a whole new way. You can learn more about the novelties of this title here.

Editor’s note:

Rocket League It is not strange to introduce new ways of playing. Let’s remember that in the past we saw a way that leaves soccer aside, to opt for American football. This is just one of the techniques to constantly reinvigorate the game. It will be interesting to see how the community reacts to this.

Via: Rocket League