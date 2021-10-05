Psyonix shared a trailer dedicated to 007’s new supercar, the Aston Martin Valhalla, which will come on Rocket League starting from 7 October; will be available until October 13th.

007’s Aston Martin Valhalla is described as “a jewel of British engineering. It features an elegant design with a 950hp mid-engined petrol / battery electric powertrain, making it Rocket League’s first hybrid vehicle! Dominus bodywork, boasts a specific Reel Life sticker for 007’s Aston Martin Valhalla, a unique engine sound and its unique wheels. “The price is 1,100 credits.

As is typical for this type of content, the objects included in the bundle they can only be used on 007’s Aston Martin Valhalla. It is not possible to customize 007’s Aston Martin Valhalla with all kinds of Rocket League items.

To celebrate James Bond’s return to Rocket League, there will also be three challenges in play, each with 007-themed rewards: 007’s Aston Martin DB5 Player Banner, Agent 007 Avatar Board, and “00 Agent” Player Title.

Additionally, 007’s Aston Martin DB5 will return to the item shop on the same day and will be offered in one Bond 007 collection, costing 2,000 credits and that includes both cars and their additional items.

An update arrived in August that added 120Hz to PS5 and Ratchet & Clank themed content.