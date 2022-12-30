Seoul, South Korea.— The army of South Korea confirmed that on Friday tested a solid fuel rocket after its unannounced release caused a brief furore among the public over a alleged sighting of a UFO or a North Korean missile launch.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the rocket launch was part of its efforts to develop surveillance from space and reinforce their defense preparation.

He added that the reason he did not notify the general public of the launch in advance is because it involved military security issues.

A coil of vapor in shades of white to red was seen meandering behind bright white lights in parts of the South Korean sky. Friday afternoon. South Korean social media and internet sites were flooded with messages from citizens who reported seeing a flying object, a rainbow-colored vapor trail or other mysterious lights. Some posted photos and videos.

“What is this? Is it a UFO? I’m scared,” one Twitter user posted. Another said he suspected it was a North Korean missile launch and worried about war. Others suspected it was a drone light show or a supernatural phenomenon.

emergency officials and the South Korean police received hundreds of reports from citizens that they saw a suspicious flying object and mysterious lights from various parts of the country, according to the local press.

The south korean rocket It was released four days after South Korea accused North Korea of ​​sending five flying drones across the border for the first time in five years on Monday. The South Korean military detected the drones but failed to shoot them down, raising concerns for its air defense network. The army later offered an apology for it.

South Korean officials have said they plan to use a solid-fuel rocket to launch the country’s first spy satellite into orbit. In March, South Korea made its first successful launch of a solid fuel rocket.

We recommend you read:

Solid-fuel rockets reduce launch time, have simpler structures and are cheaper to develop and manufacture than liquid-fuel rockets, South Korean officials said.