A rocket engine exploded during a test launch from a new space base in northern Scotland, project officials said Tuesday, in a setback for Britain’s space sector that London is trying to revive.

The German company “Rocket Factory Ausburg” explained that the accident, which did not result in any injuries, occurred on Monday evening at the “Saksa Ford” base on the isolated island of Unst in the Shetland Archipelago.

The company hopes to launch its first vertical rocket from British soil by the end of the year.

A company spokesman acknowledged that a “glitch” occurred during the test.

“The launch pad has been preserved and safe. The situation is under control and the likelihood of any immediate danger has decreased,” he said.

A spokesman for the Saksa Ford base said that officials there intend to “work with Rocket Factory Osburg to understand the causes of the accident, learn from it, and (…) move forward to the next phase of preparations.”

In December, Saxa Ford received permission from the UK Aviation Authority to launch up to 30 satellites a year starting this year.

Saxa Fjord is the first vertical launch site in Western Europe, where projects have multiplied in recent years, driven by a large number of small launch programs and the commercial exploitation of space.

In the UK, authorities are keen to support the sector after Brexit, which marked the end of the country’s participation in some European projects. In addition to Shetland, competing projects are underway in Sutherland in northern Scotland, for example, and Spiceport Cornwall in southwest England.

For Spaceport Cornwall, it’s not about vertical launches but rather from aircraft, which requires a simple runway rather than an expensive space launch pad.

In January 2023, the first attempt to launch a satellite from British soil failed, as a rocket launched by a Boeing 747 from British billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit failed to reach its intended orbit.