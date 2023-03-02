Rocket Lab will begin to fish Electron rockets from the ocean for reuse

The American company Rocket Lab will begin to fish Electron rockets from the ocean for recovery and subsequent reuse. About it writes spacenews.

According to CEO Peter Beck, Rocket Lab is revisiting the way the Electron is preserved after launch, previously attempted by helicopters picking up a falling rocket stage mid-air.

The company said that during the latest attempt to rescue the rocket using a helicopter, the rocket stage splashed down in the ocean. “It turned out to be a rather fortunate turn of events. The Electron was left in surprisingly good condition after being dropped into the ocean, and in many cases its components are indeed being re-qualified for flight,” Beck said.

According to him, the company plans to improve the waterproofing of the rocket and begin subsequent tests to restore carriers falling into the ocean. Beck noted that the work on additional waterproofing of the rocket is compensated by the absence of the need to control the helicopter.

The CEO said Electron has a 60-70 percent chance of recovering from the ocean, compared to 50 percent when picked up by a helicopter. Beck.

According to him, due to the exit from the market of many operators offering launch services on ultralight and light missiles, the price of the Electron launch will increase.

In March 2022, SpaceNews wrote that Rocket Lab generated $62.2 million in revenue in 2021, up 77 percent from 2020. On the other hand, in 2021, the company’s net loss amounted to $117.8 million, while in 2020 this figure was $55 million.