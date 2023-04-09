The Israeli Army reported on Saturday the launch of three rockets from Syria towards the territory occupied by Israel, an unusual attack but which comes after days of violence on multiple fronts in the region. That same night, a Palestinian was shot dead by the Israeli armed forces in the West Bank.

This is the latest episode in a sudden escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Late on Saturday, three rockets were fired from Syria towards Israel, according to the Israeli Army, which specified that only one of the projectiles hit its territory, in an unpopulated area.

One of the rockets “landed on vacant land in the southern Golan Heights,” the army said in a statement. Israel conquered this part of the region in 1967 and annexed the strategic territory in 1981, also bordering Lebanon. He had previously said that warning sirens had sounded in the area.

Fragments of another destroyed missile fell in Jordanian territory, near the border with Syria, the Jordanian army said.

While no group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rightsa UK-based NGO with a wide network of partners on the ground, reported that two rockets were launched by unidentified persons from the Quneitra border governorate, adjacent to the Golan Heights and held by the Syrian government.

The firing of rockets from Syria towards Israel occurs within the framework of increasing Israeli bombardments in Syria, where it usually attacks targets linked to Lebanese and Iranian armed groups, its main enemy.

A Palestinian killed in the West Bank

That same night, in the occupied West Bank, Israeli security forces fatally shot a 20-year-old Palestinian in the town of Azzun, Palestinian health officials said, sparking protests in the area.

The Israeli army said troops fired at Palestinians who were throwing stones and explosive devices.

His death came at a time of unprecedented violence in the West Bank. More than 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire so far this year, at least half of them affiliated with militant groups, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

Palestinian attacks on Israelis have killed 19 people in that period, including two British-Israeli sisters shot dead on Friday, April 7, near a Jordan Valley settlement, and an Italian tourist killed in an alleged car bombing. Bomb in Tel Aviv.

Israeli raid on Al Aqsa Mosque

The rocket fire from Syria comes against a backdrop of rising Israeli-Palestinian tensions, sparked by a raid on Wednesday by Israeli riot police on the Esplanade of Mosques: the third holiest site in Islam, the holiest in Judaism and epicenter of tensions in Jerusalem.







Israeli forces brutally stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque to evict worshipers in the middle of Ramadan, raising tensions with tens of thousands of Palestinians praying during the Muslim month of fasting. The brutal assault on the mosque sparked widespread condemnation.

Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the Israeli forces had been “forced to act to restore order” against the “extremists” entrenched in the mosque, while Hamas, which has fought several wars with Israel, denounced an “unprecedented crime”.

Unprecedented escalation on the Israeli-Lebanese front

These clashes in Jerusalem were followed by a heavy barrage of rockets being fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip on Thursday, April 6, injuring one person and causing property damage.

In retaliation, Israeli warplanes attacked facilities in Gaza and southern Lebanon allegedly linked to the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

On the Israeli-Lebanese front, this is an unprecedented escalation since 2006.







Smoke and flames rise during Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, April 6, 2023.

The actions take place at a time of great religious fervor, in which Ramadan coincides with the celebrations of Jewish Passover and Holy Week. Home to Jewish, Muslim and Christian holy sites, the Old City of Jerusalem has been teeming with visitors and religious pilgrims from around the world.

Protests continue in Israel against judicial reform

Despite security concerns stemming from increased violence between Israelis and Palestinians, thousands of Israelis gathered in various parts of the country on Saturday, marking the 14th consecutive week of protests against the government’s controversial judicial reform plans that it seeks to grant. more power to the executive.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put his reform on hold following mass protests against the plan, which has rallied broad sections of Israeli society in opposition to a series of bills that seek to weaken the country’s Supreme Court.

People demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the judicial review of his nationalist coalition government, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 8, 2023. © REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

The main protest in Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial hub, was held less than two kilometers from the attack on Friday. Protesters held a minute’s silence for the victims.

Leaders of the popular protest movement described the anti-government demonstration as an act of solidarity with those killed and injured in the attacks on Friday, as well as with Israelis living near the Lebanese border and the Gaza border affected by the recent shooting. of Palestinian rockets.

