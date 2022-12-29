Home page politics

Of: Sandra Kathe, Caspar Felix Hoffmann

Split

In many parts of the country, civilians are victims of Russian rocket attacks. Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile apparently lands in Belarus. The news ticker.

Attacks on Ukraine continue: Russia attacks with more than 120 missiles

Russia attacks with more than 120 missiles Russian air strikes: people seek protection

people seek protection Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 10:41 p.m.: After a missile was found on Belarusian territory, Ukraine announced that it would take part in an “objective” investigation into the incident and that it would also involve independent experts. Belarusian state media had previously reported that on Thursday morning (December 29) a missile launched by the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system fell over Belarus. Just a few hours later, the Ukrainian ambassador in Minsk received a note of protest from the Foreign Ministry about the incident.

In Ukraine, Russia is not completely ruled out from its bases launch a new attack in Belarus and the incident could be used as an excuse to do so. Officially, however, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense also said that Ukraine was attacked by a wave of Russian cruise missiles on Thursday. “Therefore, a provocation by the terrorist state of Russia cannot be ruled out, which has chosen a flight path for its cruise missiles in such a way as to provoke their launch in the airspace over Belarus,” it said.

The debris of a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile is said to have crashed in Belarus on Thursday morning. © BELTA/imago-images.de

News about the Ukraine war: Putin announces the production of new warships at his desk

+++ 9.20 p.m.: Russian ruler Vladimir Putin inaugurated several new Russian warships via video conference on Thursday and also announced the production of further warships “with the most modern weapon systems” at the ceremony. With the measure, Putin’s government wants to ensure that “Russia’s security and our national interests on the world’s seas” are guaranteed. The news agency reported AFP.

In addition to a minesweeper and a corvette, the new warships also include the new nuclear submarine “Generalissimus Suvorov”, which can fire ballistic nuclear missiles. Just last month, Putin attended the launch via video conference of the new nuclear icebreaker Yakutia took part.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin attended the inauguration ceremony of several new warships on Thursday. © Mikhail Klimentyev/AFP

News in the Ukraine war: the head of the secret service sees Russia in a “complete dead end”

+++ 5.35 p.m.: In an interview with the British TV station BBC the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, Kirill Budanov, spoke of a stalemate situation in the Ukraine war that was imminent. Accordingly, Russia is “now in a complete impasse” and is also suffering significant military losses. Accordingly, Budanov also expects that the next Russian mobilization could be imminent.

The lack of modern equipment prevented Ukrainian advances. To advance on many of the war fronts, Ukrainians would need additional weapons from the West. All of these developments combined meant that war progress had slowed significantly since the liberation of Kherson in November. “We cannot defeat them completely on all fronts. You can’t either,” Budanov said BBC.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

News in the Ukraine war: Ukrainian authorities report dead and injured after rocket attacks

+++ 3.50 p.m.: After the large-scale rocket attacks by the Russian army on Thursday morning, many regions of Ukraine reported numerous injuries. Although all of the 16 rockets fired in Kyiv were shot down by the Ukrainian air defense system, three people were injured and several buildings damaged by debris. This is reported by the online medium Kyiv Independent.

Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych also reported from the Kherson region that several rockets had killed and injured civilians. At least one person died as a result of the morning’s massive Russian shelling, which dropped 49 rockets over the Kherson region. Nine others, including a 10-year-old boy, were wounded, Yanushevych said in a post on Telegram.

News about the Ukraine war: Liberation of a strategically important city is approaching

+++ 3.05 p.m.: As reported by the Ukrainian General Staff, Ukraine expects an attempt to liberate the city of Kreminna in the Luhansk region, which is currently occupied by Russia, in the near future. Defense troops advanced about 2.5 kilometers on the heavily contested front last week, Ukrainian General Oleksiy Hromov reported at a briefing. Kremmina is strategically particularly important because the city is considered an important pillar in the defense of Russian territorial gains.

News about the Ukraine war: Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile hit Belarus

+++ 1.30 p.m.: After the deployment of Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses against Russian attacks, Belarus announced that a missile had been found on its territory. State media in the capital Minsk reported that a missile launched by the S-300 air defense system had fallen on Belarusian territory. The reasons are currently under investigation.

Accordingly, ruler Alexander Lukashenko was also informed. He had given Russian troops the military bases in the country for attacks on Ukraine. The state news agency Belta reportedthat the rocket might have reached Belarusian territory during the operation of the Ukrainian air defense. That would be a similar incident as in November when Polish territory was hit.

Ukraine war: Kiev’s mayor Klitschko reports about injuries

Update from Thursday, December 29, 12:30 p.m.: According to military information from Kyiv, Russia is again covering Ukraine with large rocket attacks. Air alerts went off across the country in the morning. Several heavy explosions were also heard in the center of the capital Kyiv, according to a reporter German press agency reported on site. Kiev mayor Vitaly Klitschko said a house had been hit. Two people were rescued and taken to the hospital. A total of three people were injured in the attacks, including a 14-year-old girl, he said.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia attacks with more than 120 missiles

First report from Thursday, December 29th: Kyiv/Frankfurt – Russia on Thursday (December 29), according to the government in Ukraine Kyiv attacked nationwide with more than 120 rockets. They were shot down by the “evil Russian world” in order to destroy important infrastructure and kill masses of civilians, wrote the adviser in the presidential office, Mykhailo Podoliak, on Twitter. There had previously been heavy explosions in the capital Kyiv and other cities. Air alerts went off across the country.

These were the heaviest missile attacks since December 16, when Russia launched massive aerial bombardments and warships in the Black Sea. It was the tenth such wave since October. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been warning of impending new attacks for days.

News about the Ukraine war: People seek protection from air raids

Advisor to the Ukrainian presidential office, Oleksiy Arestovych, urged people to urgently seek protection. And he warned against posting images of the explosions and impacts on social media, as this would allow conclusions to be drawn about the work of the Ukrainian air defense and could reveal their position. “When you do that, you correct the enemy’s fire.”

In recent weeks, the Russian military has repeatedly attacked Ukraine’s energy supply network with cruise missiles, rockets and so-called kamikaze drones. Despite the high numbers of Ukrainian air defenses shot down, the attacks caused major damage, resulting in massive power and water supply failures. Russia wants to put the Ukrainian population under pressure in winter. (cas/ska with dpa/AFP)