The remains of the massive Chinese rocket that delivered a new module to its space station on Monday is expected to crash into Earth early next week, according to the US Space Command, which is tracking the rocket’s trajectory.

The 23-ton Long March 5B rocket carrying the Wentian laboratory module took off from Hainan Island at 14:22 local time on Sunday, July 24, and the module successfully docked at China’s orbital post.

With its work complete, the rocket has entered an uncontrolled descent into Earth’s atmosphere and it is unclear where it will land. The uncontrolled descent marks the third time the country has been accused of not properly handling space debris from its rocket stage.

“It’s a 20-ton metal object. Although it falls apart as it enters the atmosphere, several pieces – some quite large – will reach the surface,” said Michael Byers, a professor at the University of British Columbia and author of a recent study on the risk of victims of space debris.

Space debris poses an extremely minimal risk to humans, Byers explained, but it’s possible that larger pieces could cause damage if they land in inhabited regions. Byers said that due to the increase in space junk, these small chances are becoming more likely, especially in the global south, according to research published in the journal Nature Astronomy, with rocket bodies being approximately three times more likely to land at the northern latitudes. in Jakarta, Dhaka and Lagos than in New York, Beijing or Moscow.

“This risk is entirely avoidable, as there are now technologies and mission designs that can provide controlled re-entries (often in remote areas of the oceans) rather than uncontrolled and therefore totally random,” he said by email.

Holger Krag, head of the European Space Agency’s Space Debris Office, said international best practice is to carry out a controlled re-entry, targeting a remote part of the ocean, whenever the risk of accidents is very high.

He added that the rocket’s re-entry zone was geographically limited between latitudes 41 degrees south and 41 degrees north of the equator. The US Space Command said it will track the Chinese rocket’s fall back to Earth, according to a spokesperson.

Based on varying atmospheric conditions, the exact point of entry of the rocket stage into Earth’s atmosphere “cannot be identified until a few hours after its re-entry,” the spokesperson said, but it is estimated that it will re-enter the atmosphere. Earth around August 1st.

Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, said space debris weighing more than 2.2 tons is typically carried to a specific location on its first Earth orbit. “The thing is, things this big don’t normally get put into orbit without an active control system,” he said.

With “no active control system and no restartable motor to propel it back to Earth… it just falls into orbit and eventually burns out due to friction with the atmosphere,” McDowell said.

China was heavily criticized last year for dealing with space debris after launching another module on a similar rocket. Its remains plunged into the Indian Ocean near the Maldives 10 days after launch. NASA said China failed to “meet responsible standards”.

“Nations exploring space must minimize the risks to people and property on Earth from reentry of space objects and maximize transparency regarding these operations,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said at the time.

China responded to the criticism by blaming the US for “exaggerating fears” about the rocket’s re-entry and accused US scientists and NASA of “acting against their conscience” and being “anti-intellectual”.

In 2020, a Chinese rocket core — which weighed nearly 20 tons — made an uncontrolled re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere, passing directly over Los Angeles and New York’s Central Park, before plunging into the Atlantic Ocean.

Space junk, like ancient satellites, reenters Earth’s atmosphere on a daily basis, although most of it goes unnoticed because it burns long before it hits the ground.

It’s just larger space debris — like spacecraft parts and rockets — that pose very little risk to humans and infrastructure on the ground.