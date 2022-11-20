The Iraqi News Agency said that the headquarters of Iranian opposition parties were subjected to missile strikes inside the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

It added that the headquarters of three Iranian opposition parties inside the Kurdistan region were bombed by Iranian missiles and drones.

Earlier, the Kurdistan Regional Government announced an Iranian missile attack on Koya district in Erbil.

The Minister of Health of the Kurdistan Region, Saman Al-Barzanji, said that the outcome of the Iranian missile strike on the Koya district in Erbil, resulted in the death of one person and the wounding of 8 others.