The Israel Defense Forces has published footage of nighttime rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip. Video published in Twitter…

The video also includes the interception of missiles by the Iron Dome system.

According to the Israeli army, the number of rockets fired from Palestinian territory has exceeded a thousand. Of these, 200 did not cross the border and exploded in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian groups have been conducting massive shelling of Israel since the evening of May 10. The Israeli army called in 5,000 reservists and launched Operation Wall Guard. The Israel Defense Forces continued to strike targets in Gaza: according to the military, the houses of three high-ranking Hamas leaders were destroyed as a result. A total of 500 targets were hit in Gaza.

The escalation began amid clashes between Palestinians and Israelis on Jerusalem Day. This date commemorates the expansion of Israeli control over the eastern part of the city as a result of the 1967 Six Day War. Israel considers Jerusalem to be its one and indivisible capital. Palestine, on the other hand, calls East Jerusalem (“Al-Quds”) occupied territory – this is backed up by UN Security Council resolutions.

