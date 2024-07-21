Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Press Split

Rolf Mützenich. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/Collage

The SPD parliamentary group leader expresses serious doubts about the medium-range upgrade against Putin. This could be dangerous for the Chancellor. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Berlin – SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich and other politicians in the party are likely to be uneasy about the announced stationing of new US medium-range missiles in Germany. Many German citizens think the same way. But a policy based on the gut feeling that “let’s not provoke Putin, then he won’t do anything to us” only creates a false sense of security.

Russia is arming itself: the West must counter it with equivalent systems

Russia has massively increased its fleet of cruise missiles and long-range rockets. No one should be under any illusions about the Kremlin chief’s determination: if the West does not provide him with equivalent systems to retaliate for possible aggression, Putin will use these capabilities as a threat to extort concessions, whether of a political, economic or territorial nature.

Editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Sleep

Those who are strong deter, and those who are weak invite: This is the simple but sad logic of the cooperation and opposition between states that are separated by strong system and interests. Russia has chosen the path of confrontation and rearmament. It would be dangerous if the West did not counter this with equivalent capabilities. The Greens and their Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock have recognized this, unlike large parts of the SPD.

Putin’s Ukraine war: Mützenich proposes to freeze the conflict

Here the “peace camp” around Mützenich, there the realists around Defense Minister Pistorius: the divide in the SPD over how to deal with Russia’s threat is now so wide that Putin could march through it with entire divisions. The truce that was laboriously established after Mützenich’s attempt to “freeze” the war in Ukraine did not last long.

Ukraine war now reaches Moscow: Photos show the damage caused by drone attacks View photo gallery

Now the dispute has broken out again. It is a striking reminder of the time of the NATO double-track decision of 1979, after which the SPD left wing mobilized with mass demonstrations of 500,000 people against NATO rearmament and ultimately against their own Chancellor Helmut Schmidt. Schmidt, who had been abandoned by his party, sought political suicide in 1982 in a dispute with the FDP. But the subsequent collapse of the USSR proved him right. Now Mützenich must show whether he has learned from history or whether the SPD will once again be overwhelmed by its romanticism about Russia. (George Anastasiadis)