From: Karsten Hinzmann

The bomb will return in the future if it finds nothing to destroy: A start-up from California is relying on a multi-use anti-aircraft missile.

Costa Mesa – That thing is a boomerang; a boomerang of the next generation. And apparently not just in the dreams of engineers, but also in real life in the service of future customers. Ukraine could become one – a buyer of the missile dubbed Roadrunner. This species from North America is called the “great racing cuckoo” in German and travels quickly: 24 to 30 km/h. The Roadrunner may be able to give Vladimir Putin’s troops a leg up in the Ukraine war.

Reusable killer for the front: Roadrunner could revolutionize the Ukraine war

The Roadrunner’s mission is simple – according to the company’s description: “Launch, loiter and return to base” – when the sky is clear of objects that displease it. The American engineers want to send this reusable killer to the front against Russia as quickly as possible. The business intelligence service promises that the product should be ready for front-line use as early as next year Bloomberg.

Palmer Luckey is a gamer through and through. Gives the impression of a smart young professional – Bloomberg In any case, he photographed the business boss as if he were a pizza delivery man: flip-flops, loose-fitting jeans, a blue Hawaiian shirt – a billionaire IT tinkerer in a self-confident casual look. Luckey previously ran a virtual reality glasses company. With his young company Anduril Industries in Costa Mesa, Southern California, he relies on drones in the water and in the air – high-tech military applications through and through. The company is just six years old and its job listings include nearly 100 listings across the United States.

Roadrunner: Start-up brings high-flying aircraft onto the market

On the Bloomberg-Photo Luckey leans casually against a black something that is as big as himself: a stubby-winged black rocket that sits on a short, four-legged tripod. It could be the pride of an amateur model builder. According to US Magazine Flight Global But start-up Anduril Industries has introduced the world’s first reusable weapon, the Roadrunner: an autonomous, ground-based interceptor that can destroy unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), cruise missiles and some conventional aircraft.

An air force made of plastic: The Ukrainian military is massively increasing its drone army. In the future, drones will hunt drones.

Part aircraft, part guided munitions, the Roadrunner is a small, twin-engine jet that takes off vertically to perform air defense or intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, but can also return to base and land vertically for refueling and reuse. Vertical, the way it started. On his little tripod. But it is far from being a rocket.

Ultimately, the choice of weapons is also a question of cost. This winter, both opponents in the Ukraine war will have to test their drones for resilience. At the same time, the need for FPV drones (First Person View – i.e. drones controlled by an on-board camera) for the Ukrainian armed forces is enormous. The minimum number of drones required for a brigade – approximately 1,500 soldiers – is 1,000 units, while operational teams can use ten to 15 FPV drones per day of operation, the magazine calculates Defense Express before. In any case, Ukraine is preparing to become the world’s leading manufacturer of drones and even set up a “drone army,” as Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov recently announced. He is also responsible for digital transformation.

Putin’s war poses new tasks for air defense

Military experts praise Ukraine’s ingenuity in building drones of all sizes and types of use. As such, Luckey believes the Roadrunner concept can fill a currently empty niche in military air defense – a platform capable of defeating dense aerial threats, that is cost-effective and can be easily manufactured in large quantities.

“Drones play a major role in the Ukraine war that should not be underestimated – they have shown that the original assumption that drones can play a major role in small, asymmetrical wars is wrong; “but that they actually play a major role in major conflicts,” says German Lieutenant Colonel Rüdiger Rauch, drone defense expert at the Ministry of Defense, in the Bundeswehr podcast Inquired. The drone is the future. Without question. And, above all, an unexpected challenge for the Western military alliance. For example for air defense.

According to NATO doctrine, each member’s ammunition supply should be sufficient for a defense capability of 30 days – at least. The war in Ukraine has now dragged on for well over 600 days. Apart from everything else, war will also be a financial catastrophe tagesschau.de using the Patriot anti-aircraft missiles as an example. The Patriot system is one of the most widespread, reliable and proven air defense missile systems in existence, says Tom Karako, a missile defense expert at the United States Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Karako puts the current cost of a Patriot interceptor missile at around four million euros per shot and each launcher at around ten million euros on top of that.

Patriot: Nearly priceless missile defense

Additionally, operating and maintaining a Patriot battery can require up to 90 soldiers, Karako said. “The system is complex, and for months the US was reluctant to provide it to Ukraine because there was no question for US President Joe Biden’s administration of sending American forces to operate it. “According to government officials, urgent requests from Kiev and the devastating destruction of the country’s civilian infrastructure ultimately led the United States to put aside its concerns,” he says.

Palmer Luckey wants to revolutionize all that – his killer comes out of the box. In an image film by Anduril Industries, a lonely metal container stands in a barren landscape, the lid hums to the side as if by magic, and the rocket shoots out vertically. Not a single soldier is in sight – no monstrous carrier vehicles plowing the ground. There’s no talk of prices yet, but the Roadrunner would be a bargain even for the Bundeswehr, no matter what it costs. Compared to what the Bundeswehr has to muster to achieve the NATO standard of “warworthiness”.

“The federal government will have to spend between 20 and 40 billion euros to bring the ammunition stocks up to the standard agreed in NATO,” says Hans-Werner Bartels (SPD) in a current documentation West German radio. Between 2015 and 2020, Bartels was the military commissioner, i.e. the “lawyer” for the troops appointed by the federal government. Bartels puts the current duration of the Bundeswehr’s defense capability at a maximum of two days.

Ukraine: In this war, drones are learning to swarm

However, the current discussion into which Palmer Luckey bursts into with his development goes beyond the question of the stock of weapons and criticizes the lack of possibility for the rapid production of ammunition. The Anduril Industries website suggests that the housing components of the Roadrunner, for example, are manufactured using 3D printing. Palmer Luckey comments opposite Flight Global his belief that the Roadrunner concept could fill a currently empty niche in military air defense – “a platform capable of defeating numerically dense aerial threats that is cost-effective and can be easily manufactured in large quantities.” as he says.

It was precisely the ability of drones to fly in swarms and towards different targets that seemed to have motivated the Americans: “There was simply no reliable ability to ward off these types of threats,” says Christian Brose, chief strategist at Anduril. Threats to these new weapons, especially from the Iranian Shahed drones used by the Russians and their subsequent generations, could therefore represent the new primary threat in the second half of this millennium instead of nuclear weapons.

If in the next war the Bundeswehr, instead of just defending federal territory and delaying an attack, switches to recapture operations against dense position systems, as is currently being demonstrated in Ukraine, the operational capability of the German army will reach its limits and be realized the boomerang effect of austerity policy.