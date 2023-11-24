Home page politics

Israeli soldiers are seen on the border between Israel and Gaza. (Symbolic image) © Leo Correa/AP/dpa

Despite an agreed ceasefire between Israel and the Islamist Hamas, rocket alarms were triggered in the border area with the Gaza Strip. Warning sirens are currently wailing in communities along the Gaza Strip.

Tel Aviv – Even after a ceasefire came into force between Israel and the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza war, there was a rocket alarm in the Israeli border area this morning. The Israeli army said warning sirens sounded in communities along the Gaza Strip. In previous Gaza wars, there had been repeated violations of ceasefires by both sides at the beginning. dpa