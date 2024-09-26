Home page policy

Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system intercepts missiles. (Archive image) © Baz Ratner/AP/dpa

The warning sirens are wailing again in the center of Israel. According to the army, the reason this time is a rocket from Yemen. This was intercepted.

Tel Aviv – Rocket alarms have been triggered again in several areas in central Israel and in the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv. The warning sirens in Tel Aviv sounded shortly before 1 a.m. (local time; midnight CEST) in response to a missile from Yemen, the army announced. The rocket was intercepted. A military post on Platform X said millions of Israelis were seeking shelter in the center of the country after the rocket alarm.

The rocket alarm was last triggered in Tel Aviv on Wednesday when the Lebanese Hezbollah militia fired a rocket into the city – according to them, the target was the headquarters of the Israeli foreign secret service Mossad. Hezbollah, like Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the Houthi rebels in Yemen, is supported by Israel’s arch-enemy Iran. dpa