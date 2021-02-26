Nelson Rockefeller Jr. collected the Guernica tapestry, based on a painting by artist Pablo Picasso, from the UN headquarters in New York. This was announced by the representative of the Secretary General of the organization Stephane Dujarrick, reports RIA News…

It is noted that Rockefeller Jr. is the owner of the tapestry, and recently notified the UN of his intention to collect it. “We thank the Rockefeller family for lending us this legendary piece for over 35 years,” said Dujarrick.

Tapestry “Guernica” was created in 1955 by order of Nelson Rockefeller Sr. from the original painting by Picasso under the direction of the artist himself. Since 1985, it has been placed on the wall at the entrance to the UN Security Council meeting room.

The painting itself was named after a city in the Basque Country that was bombed during the Spanish Civil War. Its original is in the National Museum in Madrid.