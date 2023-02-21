Rock Trading has suspended its activities. New bitcoin scandal. The case

The world of bitcoins is once again in the stormnow it’s the trembling 34 thousand Italian customers of the platform Rock Tradingwhich announced a abnormal crisis And suspended activities overnight, creating the panic among investors Of crypto. The case broke out over the weekend. The Rock Trading: – reports Sky Tg 24 – one of the main Italian trading platforms, the first to operate in international levelhad recently had difficulty to satisfy the requests of users (who withdraw and exchange both euros and cryptocurrencies), and after several reports and complaints it suspended its operation “for liquidity problems – the company said, active since 2011 – and suspends her to carry out internal audits“.

waters again stir in the complicated sea of cryptocurrencieshere and beyond theAtlantic Ocean. If at the end of 2022 the mega FTX scam had shaken the market to its foundations, even in this glimpse of 2023 (see the Genesis crack) there is no shortage of i thorny cases. In America the SEC (the stock market supervisory authority) has turned a beacon on Paxos, a company that issues the ‘stablecoins’ Binance USD (stablecoins are cryptocurrencies with a more stable value, because they are linked to a “real” asset such as gold or, in this case, the US dollar). The Securities and Exchange Commission has not yet launched an official actionbut may have huge implications for all stablecoins and the entire market, which worth about 137 billion dollars.

