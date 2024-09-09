One of the most important aspects of gaming Grand Theft Auto has always been music. The licenses that Rockstar has managed to obtain are impressive. In this way, many are eagerly awaiting to listen to the radio stations that will be part of Grand Theft Auto 6. However, It seems that this process is not always positive, since one band has confirmed that they rejected the studio offer.

Recently, Martyn Ware, founder of Heaven 17 and former member of The Human League, revealed that Rockstar offered him $7,500 to use Temptation in GTA 6. In addition, the band would not receive any kind of royalties. Thus, the musician completely rejected this offer. This is what he had to say about it:

“I was recently approached by my publishers on behalf of Rockstar Games regarding the possibility of using Temptation in the new Grand Theft Auto 6. Naturally, excited by the immense wealth that was about to arrive at my destination, I scrolled to the end of the email with the offer… “IT WAS $7,500 to buy out any future copyright to the game, forever… To put this into context, Grand Theft Auto 6 grossed, wait for it… $8.6 BILLION. Oh, but think of the exposure… Fuck you!”

Now, it is important to mention that GTA 6 It hasn’t even hit the market yet, so Ware is likely referring to GTA Va title that has sold more than 200 million copies, and although Rockstar and Take-Two have not revealed the amount of money it has generated, the musician’s figure is probably not that far from reality.

While many people have pointed out that Ware should have accepted the offer and been happy to be involved in what will surely become one of the most successful games of all time, The artist has the right to reject an offer that he does not consider suitable for his work.. In total, the band was to receive $22,500, since each of the writers of Temptation were going to receive the same amount of money.

When selecting songs, Rockstar provides different offers to multiple artists, each one according to the success and reputation that each one has. Just as it happened with Martyn Ware, There are probably other similar cases, but these remain behind the public eye. On related topics, it seems that GTA 6 has been delayed until 2026.

Considering the importance of Martyn Ware in music, this is a small amount. The worst thing about it is not the money, but the fact that the band would have no royalties, and considering the huge success that it will have GTA 6this is something that not many artists want to miss.

