The highest representative of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi, promised to extend cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, during his meeting on February 22 in the Russian capital with President Vladimir Putin. Wang showed his support for the Kremlin leader, despite the fact that he simultaneously assured that his country will play “a constructive role” in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine. In addition, the diplomat confirmed an upcoming visit by Xi Jinping to Moscow, which Putin described as reaching “new milestones.”

Russia and China show that they are increasingly united against the West. In the midst of the greatest collapse of the European order after the Cold War, the closeness between the two rival powers of Washington is moving further and further away from the discretion to face a united front.

“We do not accept pressure,” said the highest representative of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi, on Monday, February 22, in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Sitting face to face and at a close distance, a significant contrast to the meetings between Putin and Western leaders in which kilometer-long tables have been involved, Wang maintained that his country is committed to extending relations with the Kremlin, despite world tensions. for the war in Ukraine.

“Sino-Russian relations are mature and solid as a rock, they will withstand the tests of this variable international situation,” said the Chinese diplomat, quoted by the Russian state agency TASS.

Despite the fact that neither side disclosed new concrete agreements, Wang made it clear that neither Moscow nor Beijing will allow themselves to be “pressured” by other governments and instead will continue to strengthen their bilateral relations through “close strategic interaction and defense contacts.” of our interests”.

China is willing to “resolutely uphold” national interests and mutual cooperation “in all directions,” the Xi Jinping Administration diplomat stressed.

Putin: Russia-China relations reach “new milestones”

During the meeting, the president welcomed the support of the Chinese government and announced that his counterpart Xi Jinping will visit Russia, a gesture that, he said, shows that ties between the two countries are reaching “new milestones.”

And it is that the two nations, historically marked by mutual distrust, had not aligned themselves openly and radially in the first part of the conflict. China’s positions were even ambiguous.

The Xi Jinping Administration then assured that it maintained its policy of defending the sovereignty of States, including Ukraine, but at the same time it condemned the sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union against the Kremlin for launching the offensive. All while he accused the Joe Biden Administration of acting with “double standards” when it came to defending the independence of a nation.

An attempt by Beijing to be neutral in the balance, which it repeated on February 22, although its greater closeness to Putin leaves doubts along the way.

Wang assured that his country will play a constructive role in reaching a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

“The Chinese side, as in the past, will firmly adhere to an objective and impartial position and play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis,” Xi’s representative said.

In addition, at the last Munich Conference, the Chinese diplomat pointed out that his government has a peace proposal, which it has not formally presented to the international community, but which was scheduled to be discussed with Putin during his official visit.

Concerns Rise Over Alleged Chinese Arms Supply To Russia

Are Russia and China willing to stop their Western counterpart by all means? It is the underlying questioning of this rapprochement in the midst of the war in Ukraine.

Washington highlights its concerns that Beijing could provide support with war material to the Russian Army. However, the Chinese government denies these accusations.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned this week that China intends to sell arms to the Putin government.

“We are concerned that China is considering supporting Russia’s war effort in Ukraine with lethal aid, something that we are watching very, very closely,” the head of US diplomacy said during a press conference in Ankara with his Turkish counterpart. Mevlut Cavusoglu, last Monday, February 20.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a joint press conference with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin at the State Department in Washington, US, on February 3, 2023.

If confirmed, Beijing would be crossing a red line and would have to face the consequences, Blinken stressed.

“That would pose a real problem for China in its relations with many other countries, not just the United States. So we hope and hope that they refrain from going down that path,” he stressed.

The supply of Chinese weapons to Russia would threaten a possible escalation of the ongoing war. An eventual scenario of further confrontation, with Russia and China on one side and Ukraine and its Western allies on the other.

As the West increases its political and military support for kyiv, Moscow and Beijing are tightening ties and burying half a century of rivalry against Washington, a common enemy, which they aim to weaken.

