The third edition of Las Noches del Malecón has a very varied menu this weekend with shows by Antonio Orozco, Shinova, Kutxi Romero and the family musical show ‘Rock en familia: AC / DC y Metallica’. It should be noted that the tickets for Antonio Orozco and the individual ones for Shinova have been sold out but for the other two concerts they can be purchased on the official website.

The Nights of the Malecón Antonio Orozco Friday. Murcia. Murcia River. 22.00 hours. Sold out. ‘Rock in family’ Saturday. Murcia. Murcia River. 12.00 hours. Tickets: 15 euros. Shinova Saturday. Murcia. Murcia River. 22.00 hours. Tickets: 20 euros. Kutxi Romero Sunday. Murcia. Murcia River. 22.00 hours. Tickets: 22 euros.

Antonio Orozco opens tonight at 9:00 p.m. in Murcia Río the first weekend of Las Noches del Malecón and he will do so with a ‘sold out’. The Barcelona composer first felt a love for music when he traveled to Seville and saw several boys playing in the Triana neighborhood. He raised money, bought a guitar, and everything started to flow. He has recorded eight albums and is one of La Voz’s official ‘coaches’. ‘Aviónica’ (Universal Music Spain, 2020) is his latest work and ‘Que me quen haben por inside’ is the song he has recorded for the movie ‘Cover’. The Barcelona artist is the perfect captain to cross the clouds of ‘Avionics’ and lose himself in his humanity.

For tomorrow, Saturday, there are two performances planned: that of Rock with the family and that of Shinova. ‘Rock in the family: AC / DC and Metallica’ is a novel bet aimed at families and the little ones in the house. It is a musical show divided into two parts. The first one reviews the history of the chosen bands as a storyteller and another, where the tribute groups perform a concert. It starts at 12.00 at the Murcia Río and tickets are still available for 15 euros on the festival website. It is a concert for parents and children who want to enjoy rock.

In the evening, at 10 pm, Shinova will sing for her Murcian fans after having released several singles that were preparing the ground for her latest album. ‘Good luck’ (Warner Music Spain, 2021) is a declaration of intent for one of the best-known groups in Vizcaya. The album has been produced by Manuel Colmenero (Vetusta Morla, Nena Daconte …) and has been recognized by critics as a turning point in their career that places them among the great names of national indie. Shinova has gone one step further without abandoning her most personal essence.

On this first Sunday of Las Noches del Malecón, the rock vocalist Kutxi Romero, leader of the renowned band Marea, closes the day. His current career has three aspects: the literary, the musical with Marea and solo. To date he has published nine books, being ‘La sangre al río’ (Desacorde Editorial, 2020), with Kike Babas, the last one. His last album with Marea was ‘El azogue’ from 2019 through Warner Music Spain. As a solo musician, he has released five albums, one of them collaborations. Kutxi Romero is considered a contemporary poet. A good closing for this first week of the cycle.