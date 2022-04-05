Tickets for Rock in Rio 2022 go on sale this Tuesday (5) at 7pm. Each day of the event costs R$ 625 – those who are entitled to half-price pay R$ 312.15.
The ninth edition of the festival, which was postponed in 2021 due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19, will be held on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11 this year at the Olympic Park, in the West Zone of Rio. of January. Tickets can be purchased on the event website.
Customers using Itaú and Rock in Rio Club cards were able to buy tickets on pre-sale. The sale will now be valid for the general public.
See the shows of Rock in Rio 2022
September 2nd
Mundo Stage: Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Dream Theater and Sepultura
Sunset Stage: Living Color with Steve Vai, Bullet For My Valentine, Metal Allegiance and Black Pantera with Devotees.
september 3
World Stage: Post Malone, Jason Derulo, Marshmello and Alok
Sunset Stage: Racionais MC’s, Criolo with Mayra Andrade, Xamã with Brô MC’s, Papatinho and L7nnon with MC Hariel and MC Carol
Supernova Stage: Ceiling
september 4th
World Stage: Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Iza and Migos
Sunset Stage: Gilberto Gil with family, Luísa Sonza with Marina Sena, Emicida and Matuê
Supernova Stage: Lil Whind (Whindersson Nunes)Q
september 8
World Stage: Guns N’ Roses, Måneskin, Offspring and CPM 22
Sunset Stage: Joss Stone, Corinne Bailey Rae, Gloria Groove and Duda Beat
Supernova Stage: Francisco, el Hombre
September 9
Mundo Stage: Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Billy Idol and Capital Inicial
Sunset Stage: Avril Lavigne, 1985: The Homage
September 10th
World Stage: Coldplay, Camila Cabello, Bastille and Djavan
Sunset Stage: CeeLo Green
September 11th
World Stage: Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Rita Ora and Ivete Sangalo
Sunset Stage: Ludmilla, Macy Gray, tribute to Elza Soares, Liniker with Luedji Luna
Supernova Stage: Priscilla Alcantara
