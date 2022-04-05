Tickets for Rock in Rio 2022 go on sale this Tuesday (5) at 7pm. Each day of the event costs R$ 625 – those who are entitled to half-price pay R$ 312.15.

The ninth edition of the festival, which was postponed in 2021 due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19, will be held on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11 this year at the Olympic Park, in the West Zone of Rio. of January. Tickets can be purchased on the event website.

+ Will Smith resigns from the Hollywood Academy for slapping Chris Rock, says Variety

+ Chris Rock speaks publicly about the Oscar incident for the first time

Customers using Itaú and Rock in Rio Club cards were able to buy tickets on pre-sale. The sale will now be valid for the general public.

See the shows of Rock in Rio 2022

September 2nd

Mundo Stage: Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Dream Theater and Sepultura

Sunset Stage: Living Color with Steve Vai, Bullet For My Valentine, Metal Allegiance and Black Pantera with Devotees.

september 3

World Stage: Post Malone, Jason Derulo, Marshmello and Alok

Sunset Stage: Racionais MC’s, Criolo with Mayra Andrade, Xamã with Brô MC’s, Papatinho and L7nnon with MC Hariel and MC Carol

Supernova Stage: Ceiling

september 4th

World Stage: Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Iza and Migos

Sunset Stage: Gilberto Gil with family, Luísa Sonza with Marina Sena, Emicida and Matuê

Supernova Stage: Lil Whind (Whindersson Nunes)Q

september 8

World Stage: Guns N’ Roses, Måneskin, Offspring and CPM 22

Sunset Stage: Joss Stone, Corinne Bailey Rae, Gloria Groove and Duda Beat

Supernova Stage: Francisco, el Hombre

September 9

Mundo Stage: Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Billy Idol and Capital Inicial

Sunset Stage: Avril Lavigne, 1985: The Homage

September 10th

World Stage: Coldplay, Camila Cabello, Bastille and Djavan

Sunset Stage: CeeLo Green

September 11th

World Stage: Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Rita Ora and Ivete Sangalo

Sunset Stage: Ludmilla, Macy Gray, tribute to Elza Soares, Liniker with Luedji Luna

Supernova Stage: Priscilla Alcantara

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat