Tickets for Rock in Rio 2022, which will be held in September 2022, go on sale this Tuesday (21) at 7 pm. The event will take place at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, west side.

In this first stage, those interested will be able to purchase the Rock in Rio Card, a card that will give access to pre-sale tickets at the site. The value of the entries is R$ 545 (full) and R$ 272.50 (half). The shows are scheduled for September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022.

Anyone with a Rock in Rio Card will be able to choose their preferred day before the official opening of general sales, guaranteeing their presence at the festival. Buyers can set the date they go to the event between November 23, 2021 and April 1, 2022.

At Rock in Rio 2022, the ticket will be exclusively in digital format. The document will be fully traceable with duplicate usage blocking. Ticket cannot be printed.

The festival access code will be generated directly on the buyer’s phone days before the event. Payment can be made by credit card in up to 6 interest-free installments. It is possible to purchase up to four cards per CPF prior to the official opening of the sale to the general public.

Rock in Rio 2022 attractions

Attractions on the first day of the festival (September 2): Sepultura and the Brazilian Symphonic Orchestra open the world stage together and will be followed by Dream Theater, Megadeth and Iron Maiden.

September 3rd: Post Malone, Alok, Jason Derulo and Marshmello are confirmed on Stage World.

September 4: Iza opens the night and then Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber take the stage

September 8: Joss Stone, Gloria Groove, Duda Beat on the sunset stage.

September 11th: Ivete Sangalo and Dua Lipa were confirmed.

See attraction details on here.

