From: Julia Volkenand

Music legend Tina Turner is dead. The spokesman for the world star announced her death.

Rock icon Tina Turner has died aged 83. Turner’s spokesman confirmed the death of the singer, who last lived in Switzerland. Initially, British media unanimously reported on the musician’s death.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the singer’s verified Instagram page of hits like “Private Dancer,” “Simply The Best,” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It” said on Wednesday. Turner has delighted “millions of fans around the world” with her music.

Turner’s verified Facebook page also said: “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest works: her music.”

Also known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Turner wowed fans around the world with her powerful voice, daring costumes and never-ending energy. Especially in the 80s and 90s she achieved real superstar status. In 2009 she retired after her farewell tour.

Tina Turner is dead: the icon spent her last years in Switzerland

She rarely appeared in public after that, for example to promote a book or a musical about her life story. She has lived with her German partner Erwin Bach, who is 16 years her junior 90s at Lake Zurich in Switzerland. The two celebrated a lavish wedding party there in 2013. Turner later even accepted Swiss citizenship.

She rose to fame as a duo with then-husband Ike Turner in the ’60s and ’70s. Hits like “River Deep – Mountain High” and “Nutbush City Limits” stormed the charts in many countries. As Turner revealed much later, the marriage was an ordeal for her. Ike beat and bullied her. She fled from him at the age of 37. Turner gave up all financial claims from the joint music creation in order to get through the divorce quickly and started with a solo career.

At the age of 45 she shone in the spotlight again: the album “Private Dancer” was her solo breakthrough in 1984. From then on she filled stadiums and music stages all over the world. She landed numerous hits: “What’s Love Got To Do With It?”, “Proud Mary”, “We Don’t Need Another Hero” or “Be Tender with Me Baby” are just a few of them.

However, Turner’s life was also riddled with tragedy, such as the deaths of her two sons, who predeceased her at 59 and 62, respectively. She herself suffered from colon cancer and kidney failure and received a kidney donation from her husband in 2017.

