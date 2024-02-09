The hard rock band Without blood or bullets, Formed in 1991, they have just released their first studio album and its title is the name of the group. The material was produced by 'Rafo' de la Lama and, after hard work of almost a year, it is already available on various digital platforms such as: Spotify and Apple Music. The novelty is that it has also been released in CD format, aimed at collectors and music lovers in physical format.

The album 'Sin Sangre Ni Balas' consists of 10 songs, which they harvested throughout their history. In addition to new themes, there are others that have never seen the light of day before. Songs that slide between classic heavy metal, hard rock and other genres, as well as bands that influence them such as Def Leppard, Scorpions, Hell's Angels, AC/DC or Black Sabbath, but all homegrown and in Spanish, with a clear intention of reaching a larger audience that is not necessarily adept at these musical genres. The voices of 'Regresa Hermano', 'La equis', among others, stand out.

How were the beginnings of Sin Sangre Ni Balas?

Without blood or bullets, Peruvian hard rock group formed in 1991 in Lima, begins to give concerts in different pubs and universities in Lima during the first half of the nineties. The name of the band was born precisely from those turbulent days, as a response—a “never again!”—to the idea of ​​seeing weapons and war as a solution to our conflicts, its members remember. At this stage, most of his songs were born: 'La Sword of Fire', 'El Loco Lucho', 'Blow the Ashes' and 'Sex, Porno…Show!'. These four songs are part of the band's first self-titled demo, which they were only able to record in 2019 and which can be found on digital platforms such as Spotify and YouTube.

Who are its members?

Sin Sangre Ni Bullets is made up of Julio Figueroa (vocals), Paul Úngaro (first guitar), Alejandro Tarazona (second guitar), Toño Tapia (Bass) and Piero Crespo (drums).

Julio Figueroa, vocalist of the group Sin Sangre Ni Balas, who was born in the 90s. Photo: Diffusion

