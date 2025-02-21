02/21/2025



Updated at 6:59 p.m.





The American guitarist and composer Karl Cochranknown for his work with the legendary Kiss and the former Rainbow and Deep Purple singer Joe Lynn Turnerhe has died at age 61 in a car accident caused by his mother, 90, who lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the garden of the family home. The musician was transferred to the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital of New Brunswick where he succumbed to the wounds caused by the incident, which is being investigated by the Traffic Security Office of the Police Department of the municipality of Bridgewater and the office of the County Prosecutor of Somerset

Turner has paid tribute to his former collaborator in a Facebook post: «The death of Karl Cochran is an incredible loss not only for me, but for the world of music in general. Karl was a guitarist and writer of enormous talent. He collaborated with some of the most important names of rock. His death is a misfortune for us because he contributed a technical skill mixed with a moving artistic delivery through his music. All those who knew him personally and those who heard their passionate interpretations, live or disk, can easily recognize the greatness and mastery of their way of touching ».

The Kiss band has also said goodbye to his “dear friend” with another message on Twitter accompanied by a photo of him with the singer and guitarist of the Paul Stanley group: “Karl was an extraordinary vocalist and guitarist. He suffered a massive stroke, but never stopped fighting to make his way back. He was loved by our fans around the world through his appearances around the world and was a constant inspiration as a guest of Kiss ».

OUR DEAR FRIEND KARL COHRAN WAS KILLED IN A CAR ACCIDENT ON FEB. 19th. Karl was a vocalist and guitarist Extraordinire Who Suffered to Massive Stroke Never Stopped Fighting To Make His Way Back. He was loved by Our Fans Worldwide Through His Appearances Worldwide and was A … pic.twitter.com/vhso33ds49 – KISS (@kiss) Februry 20, 2025

Cochran was born Plainfield, New Jersey, son of a veteran DJ of Funk music who discovered legends of the genre such as Parliament/Funkadelic, Uptown Horns, Stanley Jordan or Kool and the Gang. But his life changed when a family friend led him to see Kiss in Madison Square Garden in 1974. Shortly after he began his musical studies with the legendary Jazz guitarist Harry Leahey, who recognized his talent and taught him to become a Virtuoso in technique, style and method.









Professional musician since the fourteen yearsCochran has been a guitarist, bassist, composer, producer and sound engineer doing tours, recording and working with many of the world’s most talented and renown musicians, such as Joe Lynn Turner (Deep Purple, Rainbow), Corky Lang (Mountain) , Felix Papalardi (Cream), the great Jazzista Ricky Sebastian, Eric Singer (Black Sabbath, Brian May de Queen), Bob Daisley (Black Sabbath, Rainbow, Ozzy Osborne) or Matt Abbs (Government Mule).

In 1992 he met Joe Lynn Turner while working with Ron Young (Little Caesar) and Gary Corbett, who at that time was Turner’s keyboardist. Gary asked Karl to join the band and started a long association that includes the composition of four songs in its 2005 ‘The usual suspects’.

The Karl Association with Ace Frehley (Kiss) occurred in 1994, participating in the ‘Bad Boys’ tour and co -writing hits such as ‘Into the Void’, which was included in the Kiss Super Survesas ‘Psycho Circus’, as well as in many of its following CD’s compilations and box sets. He also played the guitar and sang at the tribute album to Ace Frehley ‘Return of the Comet’ in the songs ‘Strange Ways’ and ‘Love Her All I Can’ next to Eric Singer of Kiss, with whom he would later go on tour next to Bruce Kulick (KISS) and John Corabi (Union, Motley Crue), who has also wanted to say goodbye to his old partner describing him as “an incredible guitarist and singer, but above all one of the most pleasant guys. Karl we will miss you, and my most condolences to his family, friends and fans ».

In 1993, combining it with his multiple works with other artists, he also formed a group called Voodoland with which he took out the album ‘Give Me Air’ and turned through Japan in 2004; And during all this time he has maintained a local version band that he founded in 1984 called Far Cry, which has had many members over the years, including Robert Mason (Lynch Mob), Joey Z (Prophet) and Jimmy Callahan ( Prophet), and that continued to act regularly in the circuit of clubs and bars in the New Jersey and New York area.