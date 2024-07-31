Home page World

Accident in a hiking area near Oberstdorf: Rescue workers are in the process of freeing a trapped person after a rockfall.

Oberstdorf – According to police reports, a rock fell onto a hiking trail near Oberstdorf in southern Bavaria and trapped a person. Rescue operations are currently underway, said a police spokesman for the Swabia South/West Police Headquarters in the evening. Nothing was initially known about the condition of the person affected. It had been raining – whether this had caused the rockfall is unclear, said the police officer. He spoke of a rock weighing several tons.

The hiker was on a path in the Fellhorn area when the rock came loose near a stream. It was not clear whether the trapped person was a man or a woman. Another hiker alerted the rescue services. The accident site cannot be reached by car. dpa