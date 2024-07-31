Home page World

A falling rock killed a hiker near Oberstdorf. (Symbolic image) © Sven Hoppe/dpa

A tragic accident occurs during a severe storm in a hiking area near Oberstdorf. A falling rock traps a hiker.

Oberstdorf – A rock weighing several tons fell and killed a hiker near Oberstdorf in southern Bavaria. The 38-year-old was recovered dead, a spokesman for the Swabia South/West Police Headquarters said in the evening. His companion was unharmed. The police did not initially say where the tourist couple came from.

A violent thunderstorm was sweeping across the area at the time of the accident. The hikers were caught in the storm on a well-traveled hiking trail in the Fellhorn area on their way home to the valley. The storm uprooted a large tree, which in turn crashed onto a six-ton ​​rock, the police said.

The police did not provide any information about the age or gender of the person involved in the accident. (Symbolic photo) © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Both the tree and the rock rolled towards the couple on the hiking trail. The 38-year-old avoided the tree, but the rock caught him and trapped him. He reportedly died instantly.

Rescuers speak of tragic case

The report of the accident was received at around 5:30 p.m. It was not disclosed who dropped it off.

According to the police, the accident site was not directly accessible by car. A police patrol and helpers from the fire service and mountain rescue service were on site. Helpers spoke of a very tragic case.

In the early evening, storms struck again over the Allgäu. Rescue workers were called out to numerous operations. The German Weather Service had warned in advance of severe storms in the Allgäu. Mountain rescue workers also helped hikers who were unable to continue due to swollen streams. dpa