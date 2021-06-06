ofVeronika Arnold shut down

The Ötztalstraße in Tyrol had to be completely closed on Sunday night after a massive rock fall. Obergurgl is currently cut off from the outside world.

Untergurgl – A massive rock fall in Tyrol completely cut off the village of Obergurgl from the outside world. The Ötztalstraße between Zwieselstein and Untergurgl had to be closed on Sunday night. “Obergurgl is currently not accessible via any traffic route,” said the police.

Rock fall in Tyrol: 100-ton rock falls on Ötztalstrasse

According to the Tyrolean police, the rock fall occurred around 10.15 p.m. in the area of ​​the so-called “Leckbach Gallery”. According to media reports, between Zwieselstein and Untergurgl there was a 30 to 40 cubic meter large and around 100 ton heavy rock on the Ötztal federal road B186. According to the police, no persons were harmed. However, the edge of the street gallery was damaged.

Therefore, a total closure of the Ötztalerstraße was ordered overnight. The accident site should be inspected on Sunday morning and a decision on how to proceed.

Obergurgl cut off from the outside world after a rock fall – airlift ensures supplies

The supply of the population is currently ensured by an airlift. More information will follow shortly. (va)