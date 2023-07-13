A tragic accident occurred this Sunday in a national park in Colorado, United States. A 26-year-old woman, who lived in the city of Boulder, died after falling 152 meters while climbing in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Another person who accompanied the woman called the rangers to inform them of the event and indicated that the victim “had fallen through his cell phone,” the outlet reported. The New York Journal.

This is the second death in Rocky Mountain National Park in a week, said the New York Post.

The woman was with another companion, who asked the rangers for help after the fact.

The companion, who would be a 27-year-old man, had to be rescued by an Air National Guard helicopter that same Sunday night and left the scene unharmed.

Hours later, the authorities were able to rescue the body of the woman, whose identity has not been released, in ypsilon lake and, in the same way, they indicated that they had to recover it with the help of a helicopter.

The coroner then noted that the manner of death was accidental, but the cause was drowningpointed out the aforementioned medium.

The victim was doing free-soloing -or solo climbing- which is a technique that does not use ropes, safety equipment, or other assistance that can support the climber, he said. CNN.

The previous death that was recorded in the same area was that of a 24-year-old man named Luis Monteiro, who was originally from Las Vegas and died after falling to the edge of a waterfall and being sucked into the water, the aforementioned media indicated.

