Harmonix has confirmed that i DLC for Rock Band 4 they will stop being published after January 25th. The company will prioritize its newest game, Fortnite Festival.

“After over eight years of publications weekly releases of DLC for Rock Band 4, we are here to let you know that January 25th will be the last DLC release of the RB4 era,” explains product manager Daniel Sussman in the announcement on the official website. “All other live services will continue normally, including Rivals seasons, online play and everything else.” Sussman says that you won't lose access to purchased songs either: “To be very clear, you will be able to play songs that you own within Rock Band 4 for as long as you want.”

Although Rock Band 4 began receiving DLC ​​in 2015, the release of downloadable songs dates back to the original 2007 game. A two-year pause in DLC releases, from 2013 to 2015, was the only interruption to this regular flow of content, and since the release of Rock Band 4 in October 2015, new songs every single week. It's certainly one of the most impressive displays of post-launch support in gaming history.