Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Split

Huge landslide threatens hotels and guesthouses in Cortina d’Ampezzo © Direzione Interregionale Vigili del Fuoco Veneto e Trentino Alto Adige – Facebook

Severe weather alarm in northern Italy: In the Dolomites, after heavy rainfall, a huge rock avalanche threatened vacationer accommodations. The fire department took drastic measures.

Cortina d’Ampezzo/Malcesine – The heavy rains in the Alps have also caused numerous fire brigade operations in northern Italy. Especially in Veneto and South Tyrol, the emergency services moved out on Monday (August 28) due to numerous operations. In popular Cortina d’Ampezzo in the Dolomites, site of the 1956 Winter Olympics, dozens of holidaymakers were in danger on Monday.

Huge rock avalanche threatened hotels in the Dolomites

A huge debris flow threatened a hotel, a guesthouse and several holiday apartments. At the Passo Tre Croci, which leads to the legendary Lake Misurina, a huge rock avalanche was triggered by the heavy rains. The Mure threatened to slide further onto the holiday accommodations.

The fire brigade inspected the danger area and together with the carabinieri, mayor, city police and municipal building yard it was decided to evacuate the accommodation located in the swath of the Mure. 70 vacationers had to pack their things and were temporarily housed in a gym in the main town. The pass road over the Passo tre croci between Cortina and Lake Misurina was still closed on Tuesday (August 29).

Landslides block roads throughout Veneto – including on Lake Garda

In Fucine, in Val dio Sole, northwest of Trento, two campsites have been evacuated. The Val di Genova road is also impassable after a landslide: a group of hikers staying in the valley in north-western Trentino at the Collini al Bedole mountain hut had to be evacuated by helicopter.

A rock avalanche also fell on Lake Garda at 7 a.m. – on the eastern Lake Garda road between Torbole and Malcesine.

The eastern Gardesana was closed after a rock fall. © Luca Zaia – Facebook

As if by a miracle, no one was injured, if a car had been on the Gardesana orientale at the height of the rockfall, the consequences could have been dramatic. After clearing work, the road could only be released again as a single lane by noon.

The railway over the Brenner is also blocked

The Brenner Railway, which was already closed from August 12th to 22nd due to renovation work, had to stop operations after a landslide on the Austrian side. Regional traffic is affected, but long-distance trains from Munich to Venice and Rimini are also canceled for the time being. There are replacement buses. The plan is to put the route back into operation on Tuesday (29 August) at 6 p.m.

Only recently Slovenia, Croatia, Austria and Italy were hit by severe flood disasters – at the beginning of this week the risk of flooding is increasing again.