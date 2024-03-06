Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

It's nothing short of a miracle: a rock avalanche hits a highway in Peru and hits several vehicles. But the drivers remain virtually uninjured.

Lima – Dented car bodies, broken pieces, vehicle parts lying everywhere. The ground is full of broken stones and earth, the road is torn up. Deep holes show what forces were at work here. Forces that suddenly turned a normal, everyday situation into pure chaos.

The scenes were unbelievable: suddenly, boulders came loose from the mountain along a major highway northeast of Lima, in the San Mateo district of Peru. The road runs right next to the mountain. A truck convoy was hit with full force by the falling boulders. A vehicle behind the convoy happened to film the accident. This vehicle also narrowly escaped another boulder thundering down.

The boulders hit a truck. The driver was uninjured. © Screenshot YouTube

A truck was hit by falling rocks, crushing it, while clouds of dust enveloped the overturned vehicle. Gigantic craters caused by the rock masses could be seen along the road.

Footage of the horrific accident was captured by a dashcam mounted on the dashboard of the truck involved. After the first rock hit, the driver acted quickly: he unbuckled his seatbelt, opened the door and jumped out of the driver's cab. Barely a moment later, the next boulder hit the truck and caused the cab to spin.

Weather as a trigger for the rockfall?

Unbelievable, but true: Miraculously, all drivers remained almost uninjured. However, the road then remained closed for several hours. It seems like the work of a guardian angel. Similar to that Miracle in Munich when a two-year-old child was run over by a car and escaped with minor injuries.

After the first impact in the rear part of the truck, the driver was able to free himself from the cab just in time and was uninjured. © Screenshot YouTube

The weather may have been the trigger for the sudden rockfall. Heavy rain may have destabilized the steep slope.

