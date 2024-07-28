Chihuahua— In the state of Chihuahua, 192 rock art sites have been officially registered, of which almost 100 are located in three municipalities: Juárez, Chihuahua and Casas Grandes. However, there are many more, perhaps hundreds, that have not yet been catalogued by archaeologists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), but which are known by local residents, as well as by visitors and hikers.

Rock art is a concept that refers to all the expressions that the original inhabitants of the state left in caves, on rocks, as well as on rock walls, and that can be seen in the form of paintings, or as petroglyphs, which are drawings chiseled on the rock surface.

SAMALAYUCA AND THE LONG NECK LORD

In Samalayuca, in the municipality of Juárez, among the desert sands, vestiges dating back 10,000 years are preserved. This is an area that includes more than 40 sites and 21 points of rock art. Here, arrowheads that the first settlers used to hunt mammoths, petroglyphs that narrate the existence of clans, and even rock paintings made with hematite, an iron oxide that is the base for many of the red dyes, are preserved.

“When we talk about Samalayuca, we are not talking about Teotihuacán, Chichén Itzá or Malinalco, which are sites that we clearly locate, we are referring to a region that includes the dunes and the mountain range called Samalayuca. That is, more than 12 kilometers long, and to that we must add the entire environment of the sand dunes,” explained archaeologist Enrique Chacón Soria, attached to the INAH.

An engraved representation on the rock in Samalayuca is a man that experts have named the “long-necked man”, perhaps a priest, a shaman equipped with a mask.

THE MONAS, A KIND OF SISTINE CHAPEL

Dr. Arturo Guevara Sánchez, who directed the INAH Chihuahua Center, studied, recorded and made known to the public and the academy the existence of the Cueva de las Monas. In the state of Chihuahua there are several sites with examples of rock art, among which a very large cave known as the Cueva de las Monas stands out. This site is located approximately 44 kilometers in a straight line northwest of the state capital, in the foothills of the Sierra de Majalca.

The Las Monas paintings, more than 600 years old, are a priceless treasure for the people of Chihuahua. It is the largest pre-Hispanic mural known in northern Mexico, and constitutes perhaps the largest and most complex collection of rock art from cultures prior to European colonization.

Guevara wrote about the largest mural: “The group is basically composed of four small red-colored male figures, with their arms akimbo and their feet separated. The second one from left to right carries a more or less oval object in his left hand that may be a stylization of a fish.”

Las Monas brings together paintings made before the arrival of the Spanish and others that were made during the Conquest, according to its discoverer, who wrote the pamphlet entitled “Some archaeological sites in the process of transculturation in the center of the state of Chihuahua.”

CAÑADA EL CAFÉ, AN ARCHAIC COMPONENT

In June 2015, archaeologists and students from the School of Anthropology and History of Northern Mexico (EAHNM) visited the Cañada del Café site, in the municipality of Aldama, Chihuahua, previously recorded by archaeologist Francisco Mendiola (INAH Chihuahua) in 1996.

During this visit, they confirmed the existence of seven sets of paintings that had not been previously recorded on the walls of this sedimentary rock canyon. Based on this, the Cañada El Café Archaeological Project was born, which recorded close to 600 paintings, fifteen archaeological sites and lithic material, from which an archaic component was identified in the sites and possibly in the paintings. Based on this evidence, an affiliation of the area with the groups of the Big Bend region, in Texas, during the pre-Hispanic period was established.

La Cañada El Café is located approximately 90 kilometers northeast of the city of Chihuahua, on federal highway #16 towards Ojinaga; to the west is the Sierra El Morrión, to the east it borders the Sierra El Soldado, and to the south it borders the Sierra La Gloria.

TWO AMONG THOSE WHO KNOW THE SUBJECT BEST

Bertrand Lobjois, professor of Humanities at the University of Monterrey, invited two specialists to talk about rock art in Chihuahua for “Raíces,” a radio program from Monterrey:

To Víctor Ortega León, Bachelor of Archaeology from the National School of Anthropology and History, Master and Doctor in Anthropology from the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), who in addition to being a teacher, has published several texts on rock art.

And to Francisco Mendiola Galván, a graduate in Archaeology from the ENAH, with a Master’s in Social Anthropology and a PhD in History from the Institute of Social Sciences and Humanities of the Benemérita Autonomous University of Puebla.

Víctor Ortega referred to the rock art sites registered in the state. According to official records kept by the INAH, 192 rock art manifestations have been counted to date in the state. And these correspond to more or less half of the municipalities in the state of Chihuahua, but mainly to three, because almost 100 of these sites are located in only three municipalities: Juárez, Chihuahua and Casas Grandes.

“The truth is, we know that more records need to be made in other municipalities, because we know that there are more rock art sites, either because we have seen them, or because there are informants who tell us about them.”

Bertrand Lobjois asked Francisco Mendiola about the landscape of these places: “What is around, what is or was the environment like? What can you tell us about it?”

Mendiola replied: It is an interesting question, because we have a modern conception of these landscapes, but they have changed a lot. For example, the mining of the conquistadors, to begin with, greatly altered the natural environment, and it is thought that the hunter-gatherer suffered from the scarcity of water.

Hunter-gatherers had a well-established, seasonal cycle of hunting and gathering, but mining destroyed the wood, created forests that are no longer visible today, that no longer exist as such, and ended their way of life. Evidence remains in the so-called paleolagunas, which are ancient bodies of water, and we see a constant presence of nomads, whose way of life is perceived in the seasonal camps.

In this sense, the landscape of what is now the state of Chihuahua is very diverse. We have the desert, the intermountain valleys, and the Sierra Madre Occidental (or Sierra Tarahumara). So, that implies a very clear diversity, and the rock art reflects it well. We have a conception of rock art for farmers, another for transhumance, another for hunter-gatherers, etc.

We are talking about the fact that this landscape is determining a worldview, a way of representing biographies. And in that sense, there is much to say and much to investigate yet, concludes Francisco Mendiola.