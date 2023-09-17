DHe co-founder of the music magazine “Rolling Stone”, Jann Wenner, has been expelled from the board of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation because of statements that were classified as sexist and racist.

“Jann Wenner has been removed from the board of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” the trade publication “Variety” quoted a statement from the foundation on Saturday. Wenner’s comments in a New York Times report had previously sparked widespread criticism.

The newspaper asked the 77-year-old why no non-white people or women appeared in his new book “The Masters”. In it, Wenner portrays the musicians Bob Dylan, John Lennon, Mick Jagger, Pete Townshend, Jerry Garcia, Bono and Bruce Springsteen. According to the paper, Wenner said his seven protagonists were “philosophers of rock” who had profound things to say about the spirit of their generation. “Those are the ones who were really able to articulate it,” Wenner said.

He said of women: “None of them were as articulate on this intellectual level.” Even black geniuses like Stevie Wonder, Curtis Mayfield and Martin Gaye did not express themselves on this level. “Just for the sake of publicity, maybe I should have gone out and found and included a black artist and a female artist who don’t meet the same historical standard, just to head off that kind of criticism,” Wenner said.

The 77-year-old co-founded the music magazine “Rolling Stone” in 1967. In the decades that followed, he often conducted long interviews with a variety of important rock musicians. The paper became the leading music magazine of its time and later also began publishing pieces on other cultural issues or interviews with top politicians. Wenner also created the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, of which he was chairman until 2020.