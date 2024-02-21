The political activist and president of the NGO Controle Cidadão (from the Spanish acronym, Control Ciudadano), Rocío Del Carmen San Miguel Sosa, became the target of the regime led by Nicolás Maduro, in Venezuela.

The 57-year-old lawyer was arrested on the 9th, at Simón Bolivar airport, in the state of Vargas, when she was about to take a trip to Miami. After his arrest, the Caracas justice system, aligned with Chavismo, ordered his preventive detention on charges of “treason”, “terrorism” and “conspiracy”.

The Venezuelan regime alleged that the activist was leading a plan to attack a military base in Táchira, on the border with Colombia, and subsequently assassinate the leader of the dictatorship.

Furthermore, the country's attorney general, Tarek William Saab, stated that Rocío provided confidential information about Caracas' Air Defense systems to an unidentified European power and three other countries.

Since then, San Miguel has been imprisoned at the headquarters of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) in El Helicoide, Caracas, considered one of the most severe prisons in the country. Days after her arrest, the lawyer's defense denounced the forced disappearance of five of her relatives – her daughter, two brothers, her father and her ex-husband.

Born in the Venezuelan capital during the 1960s, Rocío began her career in the public sector in 2000, working within the Ministry of Infrastructure and later being transferred to the area of ​​Defense and National Security.

In 2004, when he worked at the Border Commission of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the Hugo Chávez regime, he signed the Tascón List, in which state workers supported the removal of the then Venezuelan leader in the referendum to revoke his mandate.

After the episode, Chávez fired several of the employees who were part of the movement, which is why the activist and other victims of the decision appealed to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and won a lawsuit more than 10 years later, in which the Venezuelan State was condemned for violation of civil rights.

The lawyer, graduated in Law from the Central University of Venezuela (UCV), where she also completed a postgraduate degree in International, Economic and Integration Law, held important positions as a researcher at the National Security and Defense Council, advisor to the National Borders Council and legal consultant, in addition to working in academic roles in military institutions of higher education in the country. San Miguel has a recognized trajectory inside and outside the country and, despite having criticized Chavismo through her research into the military world, she has never allied herself with opposition politicians.

His activities in public life earned him strong persecution from government figures, facing defamation and harsh accusations, including espionage and participation in coup attempts. In 2014, dictator Nicolás Maduro made statements to this effect and reiterated his allegations, through regime allies, during the activist's detention this month.

Her expulsion from public service for political reasons marked the beginning of her work as a defender and supervisor of the country's military processes, founding the NGO Controle Cidadão, in 2005, dedicated to monitoring state action in critical areas of security, including compliance with commitments international standards such as the Rome Statute and the recommendations of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

From then on, San Miguel and his family were targets of intense intimidation by the Chavista dictatorship. In one of the episodes, which occurred in 2012, his brother José Manuel had his house invaded by the National Bolivarian Intelligence Service (SEBIN).

That same year, the activist herself received several formal accusations including personal threats due to her supervisory work in matters of security and National Defense, which led to the decision of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to grant her precautionary protection measures.

Since then, his activities have been monitored by the Nicolás Maduro regime, which began a strong persecution of the political opposition in recent months, which has already resulted in the arrest of dozens of soldiers and civilians accused of involvement in plans to assassinate him.

Furthermore, after Rocío's arrest, the dictatorship ordered the suspension of the activities of the local technical advisory office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, accusing the United Nations of espionage.

The Chavista regime's repressive measures take place in the year in which new presidential elections are scheduled, in which Maduro has already eliminated the main opposition candidate, María Corina Machado, disqualified from running for public office for 15 years.

The regime's recent mobilizations were the target of criticism and denunciations by international organizations and democratic countries, such as the United States and members of the European Union. Meanwhile, left-wing governments in Latin America, such as that of Gustavo Petro, in Colombia, and Lula, in Brazil, ignore what is happening in the neighboring country.

On the same day that he compared the Israeli offensive in Gaza with the Holocaust, the Brazilian president avoided questions about the situation in Venezuela after the expulsion of UN officials. At the time, the PT member responded that he “had no information about what is happening” in the country.

Dictatorship prevents broad defense

The defense team of activist Rocío San Miguel denounced that the authorities of the Nicolás Maduro regime continue to prevent her lawyers from taking the oath and formally assuming her legal representation.

According to lawyer Joel García, who is part of San Miguel's defense team, the deadlines to appeal the decision that kept her imprisoned and to request investigative measures to contest the Venezuelan Public Ministry's accusation are running out, but the court that handles of the case does not allow the activist's trusted lawyers to be sworn in.