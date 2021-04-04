Rocio Quiroz She had everything organized for her marriage to Eduardo Etchepare, which was to take place on April 10 in Chascomús, a town where she lives with her partner and her daughter, Alma Mía.

However, the cumbia singer had to change all her plans. Following the advance of the coronavirus (Covid-19) throughout the country, called off the wedding.

This was confirmed by Rocío herself in a publication she shared on her Instagram account. “With all the pain in the world we want to inform that our wedding on April 10, 2021 is suspended mainly due to a publicly known health issue ”, he told his followers.

Rocío and her partner were forced “morally to cancel the long-awaited and beloved event.”

As he told, the wedding will take place “later, when it is safer for everyone.” Then, he thanked all those who were working in the organization of the celebration.

“There will be time to organize and get married as we really want, today is the time to take care of each otherThat’s why we made this decision, ”said the singer, who shone at Cantando 2020 with Rodrigo Tapari.

Rocío Quiroz and her partner Eduardo Etchepare. Instagram photo.

And hours later, in a video, Rocío said that she and her partner they tested positive for Covid. “You saw when they all happened to you. Well, so we are. Today it’s our turn: we tested positive for Covid. Take good care of yourselves, ”he reported from his home, where he complies with isolation.

“Today we started to feel very bad and we went to swab and we tested positive. Now we are isolated, ”he continued.

“I hope they understand. I want to heartily thank all the people who are sending us messages and supporting us. We send a big kiss to everyone and to our family as well, who are sending us many messages of encouragement. Take care that this is not a joke, today it’s our turn “, concluded the singer.