Rocio Quiroz he marries his partner and Rodrigo Tapari, the partner with whom he managed to reach the semifinal of Singing 2020 (El Trece) will give you a very special gift at the ceremony.

The singer of the tropical scene, who was so featured in the reality show produced by LaFlia, a Marcelo Tinelli company, will marry Eduardo Etchepare on May 22.

Rodrigo Tapari He will have a prominent role in the ceremony: he will be in charge of singing to receive the bride.

The ad did Angel De Brito on Twitter and immediately Laurita Fernandez celebrated the news given by his coequiper in the conduct of Singing 2020.

“Amooo,” Laurita wrote on the social network as a reaction to Ángel’s tweet. For its part, Rocío Quiroz thanked them both and told them that they are invited to the wedding.

On Twitter, Rocío commented to De Brito: “Thank you, Ángel. It would be a pleasure for you to be there. We will send you the invitation soon.” And to Laurita, he said: “To you, I also want you enjoying and dancing.”

Thank you Angel ❤️ it would be a pleasure that you are soon We will send you the invitation 🥰🙌 – Rocio Quiroz ~ ♡ ~ ♥ (@RocioQuirozz) January 29, 2021

@ laufer4 and I also love you enjoying and dancing 🙌❤️ – Rocio Quiroz ~ ♡ ~ ♥ (@RocioQuirozz) January 29, 2021

Ángel De Brito, always active on social networks, was in charge of confirming to Rocío Quiroz that he accepted the invitation to her wedding.

“Glad I’ll be there,” wrote the driver. And, alluding to the singer and her partner Singing 2020Rodrigo Tapari, stated: “It was a pleasure to share the year with two talented colleagues like you. Unforgettable!”

As will be remembered, Rocío Quiroz and Rodrigo Tapari played the final of Cantando 2020 against Brian Lanzelotta and Ángela Leiva, who, by public vote, became champions of the contest.

With the preparation of the wedding ahead, the next few months are announced of great happiness for Rocío, who had started the year having to face a dramatic situation: a storm destroyed his house, located in the city of Chascomús.

Rocío Quiroz, on the track of Cantando 2020 (El Trece). Photo Jorge Luengo.

At that time, overwhelmed by pain, the singer had written on Instagram: “When you don’t find answers, when you say why? Today is a very sad day, a day without wanting anything. The important thing is that we are all well, the scare. And now, how do we continue? The truth is very bad ”.

Shortly after, thanks to the solidarity of Moria Casán, the terrible situation that Quiroz was going through was relieved. To begin with, as soon as she knew what was happening to her, Moria offered Rocío, her boyfriend, her little daughter Alma, and whoever she wanted, to go live in a house behind their own home until they could solve the problem. .

Later, when the participant rejoined Singing 2020, the member of the jury gave him wonderful news: the lawyer Andrés Sánchez Ibarra donated a million pesos in materials to repair the house.

“They made a million pesos available in materials, which will be taken to Chascomús for the construction of your home. They already have everything, “Moria told Rocío. And he clarified: “There is no sarasa here, nor are we going to see, nor are politicians involved”.

Rocío Quiroz and her partner Eduardo Etchepare will get married on May 22. Instagram photo.

And that’s just how it was. In the broadcast of the day before yesterday, Wednesday, Us in the morning (El Trece, at 9 o’clock), Rocío declared: “I am very grateful to Moria Casán and to the lawyer Andrés Sánchez Ibarra because they made a very big donation for us. And we are very happy because there is only one day left for things to arrive ”.

“When all this happened to me, Moria said live that she wanted me to come to her house,” Rocío recalled. When I heard that, I was very happy. I was watching the show and it filled me with excitement. We looked at each other with my partner and said ‘how cute, how cute’. That she, without knowing me, said that seemed very beautiful to me. Then I gathered strength to go to Singing and I was able to be with her and thank her ”.

