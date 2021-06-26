Rocio Quiroz got married with Eduardo Etchepare yesterday, Friday, in the civil registry of Chascomús, province of Buenos Aires. ANDn Instagram, they shared photos of the intimate ceremony.

The couple had intended to celebrate the wedding last April, but the second wave of coronavirus led them to postpone the wedding.

In fact, on April 1, 10 days before the date they had given for the wedding, Rocío publicly announced that they preferred to wait for a time when the risk of contagion would be lower.

Rocío Quiroz and Eduardo Etchepare said yes after two years of dating. Instagram photo.

Yesterday, Friday, June 25, finally, Rocío and Eduardo said yes after two years of dating, a great state of infatuation and a daughter in common.

Happy with that big step, the singer wrote on Instagram “Unique and happy moment in my life. Eduardo, how I told you, I love you. Thank you for all the love you give me and our family “. The post was accompanied by beautiful photos of the intimate ceremony.

The groom also shared on the social network his state of happiness for having married. “Now yes, married. I love you Rocio”, wrote.

The union of Eduardo Etchepare and Rocío Quiroz is the beginning of an assembled family. Together they have a girl, Alma Mía. And he is the father of two children, Lery and Lautaro, the fruit of a previous marriage.



Love was stronger

Love stories during the coronavirus pandemic are not easy. And the romance of Rocío Quiroz and Eduardo Etchepare is a good example of that. When in April they chose to postpone the wedding because of the second wave, they came out to give public explanations.

“With all the pain in the world we want to inform that our wedding is suspended due to a public health issue. There will be time to organize and get married how we really want. Today is the time to take care of each other ”, they said then on social networks.

Unfortunately, two days later, Rocío had to tell that both had tested positive for coronavirus. “Today it’s up to us! (…) Take care. Thanks for the messages, “he said in that post.

Later in the cycle Mariana’s (El Trece) – Mariana Fabbiani’s cycle that is now coming to an end- Rocío Quiroz had explained: “We were a week away (from the wedding). On April 10 we were getting married. But I started to feel bad. So, we tasted pepper and felt nothing. Edu said to me ‘are you carrying me?’. I said ‘let’s get swabbed urgently’ “. This is how they became aware that they had contracted Covid.

With everything and against everything, the love of Rocío and Eduardo was stronger: they were able to celebrate the long-awaited marriage and today they are already husband and wife. Happiness to them!



