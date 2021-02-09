“I can miss everything except my mom“he said, broken, Rocio Quiroz talking about his mother’s health in Came for you (KZO).

Semifinalist of Singing 2020 (El Trece), together with Rodrigo Tapari, Rocío confided to Tomás Dente what she suffered with the illnesses and death of her maternal grandparents and the fear she now has for her mother, who was diagnosed with diabetes.

In reference to your maternal grandparents, Rocio Quiroz He said: “My grandparents, for me, were everything in my life. And today they miss each other, but they are, they always are. My grandfather was everything to me. And for my grandmother, I was her queen: I came home and she was waiting for me there. my grandmother had diabetes … It all started first with one leg, then with another leg, then with many more things because that is consuming you little by little and you don’t realize …“

“Losing my grandmother was a very strong blow for me and for my mother, because my mother was the one who took care of my grandmother, the one who took her, brought her …”, added the singer.

Rocío Quiroz, in “Vino para vos” (KZO): “I take great care of my mother.” Capture TV.

Unable to hold back the tears, she explained: “And now, my mom has diabetes… So, I take care of my old woman a lot because, I always say it, I can miss everything except my mother“.

“My grandfather passed away very recently Rocío continued. He believed very much in God. And I had my bad days, I went to his room and he blessed me. And I would calm down. That’s what I miss a lot: sitting down to talk, even for a little while, with him and let him calm me down. “

“When he passed away, I was in Chascomús. Days before, he was already very sick and I wanted to go see him, but he had a tour. At that time I had a manager to whom I told him if he could take me to see him and my grandfather. He told me no, that if I went to see my grandfather, I wouldn’t make it to the tour ”, he recalled.

“I told him: ‘I need to go see my grandfather. Sadly, family comes first, then everything else. I need to talk to him because I don’t know if I’ll see him tomorrow, ‘”the singer recalled.

The manager ended up accepting. “So, it took me and I was with my grandfather for two hours,” Quiroz explained. “He no longer knew anyone because he was kind of gone. And when I came in to see him he grabbed my hand hard and said: ‘Bold! You came, bold ‘”.

After telling that her grandfather died the day after his visit, Rocío reflected: “It was something that stood out to me, because it was like he was waiting for me to say goodbye. Look if I didn’t go that day!

Rocío Quiroz and Rodrigo Tapari, at the Carioca Carnival of Cantando 2020. Photo Jorge Luengo / Archive.

With an upward career as a singer, the young woman stated: “Sometimes, with the job that one chooses, and that I love, many things are lost. But I think that I don’t want to miss a birthday or be able to be with my mom or dad, because today we have them and tomorrow we won’t. You want to work, but you also want to be with your family. ”

“When I lost my grandfather, I felt very bad for not having shared more time with him,” he said. “But the good thing was that I was able to say goodbye. And that person who didn’t want to take me to see my grandfather today is no longer working with me. “.

“Grandparents are the most beautiful thing there is for a granddaughter or grandson. Today I have my daughter Alma and I want her to be with my mom and dad“, assured Rocío Quiroz.

Rocío Quiroz and her daughter, Alma Mía. Photo: Instagram.

ACE