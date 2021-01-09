Rocio Quiroz He surprised everyone at Cantando 2020 (El Trece, at 10:45 p.m.) when he took to the track with his little dog in his arms.

With a recently opened Instagram account for her pet, the participant said that her dog is called Pompon Quiroz and that has four others.

Then it was time to sing in the Double Rhythm round. Together with his partner Rodrigo Tapari, Rocío Quiroz he interpreted “Something else”, by La Quinta Estación. Then, both received the return of the jury composed of Nacha Guevara, Karina La Princesita, Oscar Mediavilla and Moria Casán.

Nacha guevara he opined: “They were seen to be more nervous than other times.” Addressing Rocío, he observed: “You have to enter more safely, because you can, you know how to do it, you have the tool.” “This couple always sings well, what can we tell them? Anyway, they can choose songs that point more to the heart,” he added, and gave them 9.

Rocío Quiroz and Rodrigo Tapari, in Cantando 2020 (El Trece). Capture TV.

Karina The Little Princess She said: “I am proud of you, who represent tropical music, but who sing well whatever it is. I also value the humility you have. What I would like is for you to look more for the meaning of the lyrics of the song.” She also gave them 9.

Oscar Mediavilla, whose vote is secret, said: “They are two great singers. Rocío’s change since she started until now is enormous. Beyond any result, being on this track did her super good.” “I was very shy and very scared at first. This helped me grow,” acknowledged Quiroz.

Moria Casán She said, “I always love them, but they didn’t perform the song tonight. Nothing happened to me. At one point, it even seemed like they were shouting it.” He rated them 7.

ACE