Rocío Oliva replied to Matías Morla on his statements regarding the death of Diego Maradona and stated that he asked his lawyers to take action on the matter of the lawyer’s statements.

Yesterday, Monday, the lawyer Morla, in an interview with Jorge Rial, made a very harsh comment about what he caused in Diego Rocío Oliva’s decision to end her relationship with him.

“If you ask me what killed Maradona, (I tell you): Rocío Oliva, the quarantine and the medical part, which is under study”Morla told Rial.

To the amazement at the mention of Oliva in such a context, the lawyer specified that he was referring to the fact that the separation from her caused Diego great sadness.

Matías Morla received a harsh response from Rocío Oliva after his statements to Jorge Rial about the death of Diego Maradona. Photo Archive.

Today, Rocío Oliva refuted Morla’s sayings in harsh terms. “No one dies for love or owns anyone”stated in Minute by minute (C5N, at 14).

“I think Morla told his truth,” Rocío Oliva began by raising in the cycle where she works as a panelist. Here everyone has their truth, and that must be respected “.

And immediately, he added: “But there was something that promptly bothered me a lot. It was ‘Rocío Oliva killed Maradona and the quarantine and I don’t know what else’, because the title today is ‘Rocío Oliva killed Maradona’. And that’s crazy!”.

Rocío Oliva: “In the autopsy it does not say ‘Diego Maradona died of love'”. Photo Archive.

Forcefully, Diego Maradona’s former partner stated: “The woman on the other side, if she separates from her husband, does not die of love. In the autopsy it does not say ‘Diego Maradona died of love’. Let’s be serious and don’t hold anyone accountable, because it is a very fucked up nickname here and in the rest of the world ”.

“I’m going to go with the spike plugs”

“I have already spoken with my lawyers, José Vera and Ana Rosenfeld, to stop this situation,” Oliva assured in his television statements. There are things that one can miss. But not this. I’m going to go with the tip plugs to get intimate, to say ‘this is wrong’ “.

“To me, nothing of what he said surprises me, because I know all this,” he raised in reference to Matías Morla’s statements in the interview with Jorge Rial. Perhaps the viewer will be surprised, but not me. “

Rocío Oliva, about Matías Morla: “I’m going to go with the tip plugs.” Capture from TV / Archive.

Very sure of her position, Rocío stressed: “I will never tire of saying that no one dies for love and no one owns anyone.”

ACE