An unusual situation was experienced on the air in Controversy at the bar (America, Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.) in the midst of the scandal for the infidelity of Horacio Cabak.

On the day that Olive dew was designated as the third in contention in the relationship between Cabak and Verónica Soldato, her partner for 27 years and mother of her three children, the model and driver denied the version.

“Tomorrow they are going to invent a romance for me with Susana Giménez or Mirtha Legrand. I’m going to tell you, I have nothing to do with Rocío Oliva. The only physical contact I had is this, ”Cabak said, making a fist bump gesture.

In the middle of his release, Oliva called Mariano Iúdica’s cycle and asked to go on the air. It seemed that Diego Maradona’s ex was going to support the sayings of his former partner and perhaps show solidarity with him. But his posture was quite different.

“I’m not that good. For me this is very ugly, bad. I have nothing to do with this question “Oliva said first.

“This case is beyond me, I don’t know why I’m involved in this issue. Horacio must say with whom he cheated on his wife because I don’t have to eat this garrón. Yesterday it was Belén (Lanosa Escubet), today it is me. I have a partner and I don’t have to eat this garrón, “he said, surprising everyone present and leaving Cabak speechless.

“The names are given by the woman and if that’s the case, it’s because they tell her something. Let (Cabak) say a name and the topic ends here. It’s dirtying a lot of people,” Oliva continued, very annoyed.

Rocío Oliva denied the romance but complicated Horacio Cabak.

“And who cleanses me from being the third in disagreement? Why? I don’t deserve it. It hurts me,” she lamented.

“Every day a different name. He has to go home and tell his wife it was’ this, this and this. Everything is cut off there,” Oliva insisted..

And he closed: “This is not going to be like that. I already spoke with lawyers. It is ugly to dirty a woman. Let him talk to his wife. I have nothing to do with it, we were partners and nothing else. “

Horacio Cabak’s response



After finishing the shocking call, Iúdica asked Cabak for a reflection. “What do you want me to say? I’m not going to talk about my life anymore. Do you realize what all this is? I’m never going to talk about my private life.”

That said, Cabak added: “My wife wrote to Ángel (De Brito) at one point. I have nothing to complain to my wife. I understand what she is feeling. And I deeply appreciate that she spoke with my children and told them ‘let’s see'”.

“I have nothing to say about my wife, only that I’m sorry about what just happened. And I appreciate what you are doing to take care of my family, “he added.

And he concluded by assuring that he will take legal measures to try to stop the scandal: “I am going to make an appeal to stop talking about the subject because two of my children are minors. If not, anyone says anything. “

ACE