Thursday, February 29, 2024, 01:03

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Rocío Nicolás, 11 years old, has been in the El Esprefollo club in Zarandona for three years, where she especially enjoys playing the bandurria. She doesn't hesitate to help set the tables during the holidays.

-What are your hobbies?

–I like to go to the park and walk…