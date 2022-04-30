Mexico.- Rocío Nahle responded to Claudio X. González after he called submissive to the entire cabinet of AMLOwhich was exposed in a tweet made with the former leader of Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity.

After on April 29, 2022, Claudio X. González tweeted an opinion made by Demetrio Sodi, where he calls submissive the Cabinet of President Andrés Manuel López Obradorthe Secretary of Energy took on the task of responding to the intellectual opposition to the government.

““I have never seen a cabinet, a party and legislators more submissive than those of the current government and Morena… their submission has made them disappear and they are just puppets of the president’s jokes.” Demetrio Sodi,” he tweeted. Claudio X. Gonzalez about AMLO’s cabinet.

Read more: That they give cancer drugs to children, Felipe Calderón demands of AMLO

One day later, on April 30, 2022, very early in the morning, Rocio Nahle Garcia He took on the task of responding to the tweet shared by Claudio X. González.

“The turns that life takes, before you cheered and bowed calling yourself disciplined and institutional before the power that allowed your excesses. Now they call us submissive just for helping the President in this transformation…it doesn’t matter, it means that we are doing well”. he tweeted as response the secretary Rocío Nahle.

It should be noted that Claudio X. González is an important intellectual and member of civil society in Mexico, he is even considered one of the fiercest opponents of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The opinions against the government of AMLO by Claudio, usually reach the Mexican president, so that he has been exhibited at the Mañanera conference for the bad faith and lies that he spreads through Twitter.

Read more: Luis Donaldo Colosio is accused of allegedly presiding over a council meeting drunk

So Rocío Nahle did not take it well that one of the main intellectual opponents of President López Obrador called her submissive, since she is among the Presidential Cabinet, since she is the head of the Energy Secretariat.

Nahle García has stood out in the AMLO cabinet, by heading various energy projects of the Federal Government, both initiatives and public works, especially his role in supervising the construction of the Dos Bocas refinery, which is expected to be completed in the year 2022 and is considered one of the megaprojects of the Federal Government.