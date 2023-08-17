Rocio Miranda arrived at Panamericana TV this Wednesday, August 16, but was denied entry to the channel’s facilities. “I’ve been here since 8:00 am and they won’t let me in. I came to do my job.” manifested the former volleyball player with obvious annoyance. This alleges that Karla Tarazona prevented the athlete from joining the morning show ‘Turn on’, in which they both drive, because she saw that she took a Photography with his ex-partner christian dominguez in an event in which they coincided a day before.

“Rocío Miranda, you are treacherous. I’m not going to forgive you this (a photograph) that I just saw on your social networks, I’m not going to pass it on to you,” he said. Karla Tarazona at that time. It should be noted that the former volleyball player He managed to enter the set of “Préndete” and made it clear that he had a permit not to attend the program on Tuesday, August 15, the date on which he met the cumbia singer Christian Domínguez at a show in Huánuco.

#Rocío #Miranda #Panamericana #denied #admission #controversy #Karla #Tarazona