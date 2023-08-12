The 62nd edition of Cante de las Minas already has its finalists. The jury goes to the final to a contestant in flamenco instrumentalist, two in dance, two in toque and six in cante, with Rocío Luna as the only candidate to win the Lámpara Minera, since she is the only one who participates singing mineras, an essential requirement for get the award. The jury, made up of Manuel Bohórquez, José Manuel Gamboa, Francisco Paredes and Francisco Severo, with Blanca del Rey as president and Salvador Alcaraz as secretary, unanimously chose the finalists in the contests.

In the flamenco instrumentalist category, Raúl Pérez Fernández from Cartagena will participate with his piano. In the guitar category, Juan Antonio López Moya, from Barcelona, ​​and Juan Luis Campoy Triguero ‘El Poti’, from Granada, will compete for the Bordón Minero trophy for the highest representative of toque.

There are two candidates for the Desplante: in the male category, Yoel Ferré Vargas ‘Yoel Vargas’, from Tarragona, and Rocío Garrido Joya in the female category, from Almería.

In the cante category, Rocío Crespillo Luna ‘Rocío Luna’ (Córdoba) advances to the final with mineras, cartagena, granaína and media granaína and siguiriya, thus opting for the Lámpara Minera. María Ángeles Cruzado Garrido (Huelva) goes through farruca; Aroa Cala Luque (Cádiz) for siguiriya; Antonio José Nieto Fernández (Córdoba) for taranta and polo; Sergio Gómez Delgado ‘El Colorao’ (Granada) for soleá and tangos, and María Lucía Borreguero ‘Lucía Leiva’ (Córdoba) for granaína and half granaína.

Trovo and a tribute to José Luis Mendoza



The Cultural Agenda of the Festival summons this Saturday to lovers of the art of repentance in the Assembly Hall of the Casa del Piñón, where the V Pascual García Mateos Trovos Contest organized by the Mesa Cultural Association will take place at 12 noon Coffee. It will be a first meeting of the semifinals, whose qualifiers will meet at 5:00 p.m. to dispute the Ángel Roca trophy. At its completion, the Castillete de Oro award will be presented posthumously to José Luis Mendoza Pérez, founder of the San Antonio University Foundation, head of the Catholic University of Murcia (UCAM), with the presence of his widow and the children of he.