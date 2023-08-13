Rocío Luna, who was born in Cañada del Rabadán, (Córdoba), who began singing at the age of 7 and who has just turned 25, has already fulfilled her dream: winning the Mining Lamp. She finished her studies at the Superior Conservatory of Córdoba, specializing in Flamenco Singing, and is finishing her master’s degree in Flamenco Research and Analysis. She currently dedicates herself professionally to singing in clubs and festivals.

-To whom do you dedicate this Lamp?

-To my family, which is the one that has always been there and has supported me since I was a child so that I could always go forward and they have also forced me to carry on with my studies. And I feel very proud.

-When did you decide to prepare for the contest?

-Last year I saw it from my house and when I saw it I said to myself: I’m getting the urge to go. And this year I have been investigating the cantes and when I saw the bases, I signed up and got my act together.

-How have you seen the level of the contest in this edition?

–Honestly I have not seen everything, I have seen what I could and I see it quite well. I can’t comment on the dance, the guitar or the instrument because I haven’t heard them. Of my colleagues, I have listened to some, and the truth is that quite well.

-Who are your flamenco references?

I have many of the old ones: La Niña de los Peines, Fosforito, Antonio Mairena, Mojama, Isabelita de Jerez, Vallejo, Carbonerillo. Of the young people, I really like Esperanza Fernández, Miguel Poveda and Israel Fernández, who I admire a lot. Archangel I also like a lot

Do you usually listen to other music?

–Mainly I listen to flamenco, but I do like to listen to other types of music; there are some forms of jazz that transmit a lot to me.

-How would you define the Cantes de Levante?

–As very deep, very flamenco, for me it’s a cante that has a sound that transmits a lot to me

-Have you been preparing the cantes for a long time?

-The truth is that yes, because this year I have had more time, because I finished my studies at the Conservatory and I have had that possibility.

-And what were you listening to?

-I listened to Encarnación Fernández, to some artists who had already won the Lamp, who served as a reference for me.

-What do you think of flamenco fusion?

-I like it, as long as it’s not confused with orthodox flamenco; I respect and admire him too.

-What is elf for you?

-The leprechaun is something that cannot be explained, it comes to you, when it comes, and it does magic.

-Which songs do you feel most comfortable with?

-It depends on the moment and the day, it depends on how I feel at that moment, but well, I could tell you, with the soleá, that it is the mother of cante, seguiriyas, bulerías or tangos. I couldn’t tell you one.

-What projects do you have in mind?

-In the short term, to continue training as a cantaora, because I recognize that I am very young and I still have a lot to do. I go a little daily. Struggling. From now on this Lamp will give me a lot of visibility.