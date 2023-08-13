Between ‘olés’ and applause, the singer Rocío Crespillo Luna, known as Rocío Luna, conquered the audience at La Unión on a night that marked her as the possible winner of the top prize for flamenco singing at the Las Minas International Song Festival. So it was. Her interpretation of mineras, cartagena, siguiriya, granaína and media granaína positioned her as the most complete cantaora and, therefore, as deserving of the coveted Lámpara Minera, an award that she received from the president of the Cante de las Minas Foundation, Joaquín Zapata, and singer Miguel Poveda, who fulfilled his dream of celebrating the 30th anniversary of his success in La Unión, seeing the same emotion in the eyes of the new winner that he felt when he won.

There is a lot of work behind winning this award at the most prestigious flamenco festival in the world, and the Cordovan woman prepared herself conscientiously for the occasion, showing her dominance on stage and permeating the fans with her sensitivity when interpreting cante. She thus she got the victory. «It’s a dream come true because since I was little I’ve been fighting for my dream, which is cante, and this is a push, being aware that I have to keep working», indicated the cantaora, who affirms that Cantes de Levante will continue in her repertoire .

Like his, the rest of the festival’s trophies have been associated since Saturday night with new proper names decided by the jury made up of Manuel Bohórquez, José Manuel Gamboa, Francisco Paredes and Francisco Severo, with Blanca del Rey as president and Salvador Alcaraz as secretary. The prize for the flamenco instrumentalist, the ‘Filón’, goes very close to the municipality: directly to Cartagena thanks to the taranta that Raúl Pérez Fernández interpreted on the piano, whose secret to success is playing with “heart, humility and sincerity”.

The Desplante awards confirmed what was planned in the final: in the men’s category it was for Yoel Ferré Vargas ‘Yoel Vargas’ from Tarragona, who fulfilled the dream that he “had since he was little”, demonstrating that “with effort you can get as far as you want”; and in the women’s it went to Rocío Garrido, who after sneaking into the semifinal 9 years ago achieved the highest recognition in dance. «Every time I prepared for this I imagined being on this stage and close to the audience», indicated the bailaora, stating that «she has worked a lot», seeking help from teachers to «leave her skin in each of those dances».

The Bordón Minero, the only award with two candidates in the final of this edition, went to Juan Luis Campos Triguero ‘El Poti’, from Granada, for his performance of taranta and soleá.

In cante, other award-winning cantaores and cantaoras joined: in group III of low-Andalusian cantes, María Ángeles Cruzado Garrido (Huelva) won the prize for farruca and Sergio Gómez Delgado ‘El Colorao’ (Granada) for soleá. In Group II of cantes from Málaga, Granada, Córdoba and Huelva, Antonio José Nieto Fernández (Córdoba) won the prize for taranta.