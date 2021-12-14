Since Rocío Carrasco decided to ‘Tell the truth to stay alive’ everything that surrounds Rocío Jurado has taken on an unusual relevance, even more so if it comes from the hand of La Fábrica de la Tele, producer of the documentary of the daughter of the greatest and also from ‘Save me’. Experts in creating expectations, after all the controversy that the version of Pedro Carrasco’s daughter raised about his life and his separation from the father of his children, Antonio David Flores, this Tuesday it was the turn of the tribute to Rocío Jurado: ‘The Rocío’s last trip. ‘ With the set set for the occasion and an extensive staff of employees dressed in gala clothes, the transfer of 18 containers full of belongings and memories of the chipionera was broadcast.

A device that included three trailers, a smaller truck, a follow-up helicopter and fans stationed in strategic places along the route to cheer them on. Rocío Carrasco in a vehicle was going the same way, showing deeply moved. Such a montage that Jorge Javier joked comparing it with the festivities planned for the funeral of Isabel II. A procession of trucks loaded with those containers that went to the place where ‘In the name of Rocío’ is filmed, a documentary series whose premiere was announced for autumn and that has also caused concern in Rocío Jurado’s family environment.

While the vehicles advanced on the road, archival images of the singer were broadcast on the set and a semblance of her character was made. Everything, enlivened with performances such as those of India Martínez or Lorena who covered mythical themes of the honoree. Memories of interviews carried out by other greats such as Julia Otero, Mercedes Milá or Jesús Hermida. Some interventions in which Rocío Jurado showed off her beginnings, with a childhood in which she worked harvesting, even as a shoemaker, until her performances on Spanish Television with the close follow-up of the censors who were busy placing flowers on the neckline of the Chipionera to hide her voluptuous bust.

And it is that the Jury was always ahead of its time although the portrait that her daughter made of her in ‘Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive’ indicated her as much more concerned about what they will say than what would be expected of a woman who did not hesitate to interpret songs such as ‘Now it’s late, ma’am’, with the figure of the lover as the protagonist, or ‘Our love broke from using it so much’.

Only one of the containers arrived on the set of ‘Salvame’, where Rociito was also heading to open it live around the ‘Fatuo Fire’, bonfire included. At the end of 7:30 p.m. the expected moment arrived and Rocío Carrasco opened the door of container number 18, full of Rocío Jurado’s suits. The daughter was wearing a black suit with two low ruffles decorated with a large red flower, “one of the first that my mother used when she arrived in Madrid,” she pointed out. He also showed “one of his ‘With wings in the wind’ capes,” a bata de cola and a shawl. A small sample of the wardrobe that the largest wore during her career years.

Rocío Jurado’s belongings have been in storage for 13 years, since her family home was sold. Not even his eldest daughter and universal heiress remembered for sure everything that was in there, 36 tons of personal effects that will soon be revealed in the next documentary about the chipionera.

Although throughout the previous week a series of invitations had been sent to some of Rocío Jurado’s relatives, such as her brothers-in-law, Rosa Benito and José Antonio (Gloria’s husband), there was no trace of any of them on the set. Only Amador Mohedano intervened from home, congratulated with the course the program had taken. Hopefully the others would also follow closely. At least, that is how Gloria Camila, daughter of Rocío Jurado and Ortega Cano, seemed to imply that she regretted that she was going to find out what was in those containers at the same time as the rest of the audience: «It hurts me a lot to find out on television that there are 18 containers of my mother with her belongings. In addition, the collaborator of ‘It’s eight o’clock’ explained that “they speak of very compromising documents. (…) I am going to defend, care for and protect my mother’s memory and privacy as far as I can go.”