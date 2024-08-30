Chihuahua.- Federal deputy Rocío González was sworn in for the new legislature after having completed a first term in which she said she defended her positions with proven results. “I will not give up on defending the people of Chihuahua, the defense of democracy, institutions and rights is maintained,” said the legislator, who assured that from her position she will fight authoritarianism. She added that she will work in line with a career in public service and local and national representation for Chihuahua; the Chihuahuan maintained the commitment to continue the management and demand so that Mexicans have the justice they deserve, after the commitments in matters of health, security, education and Infrastructure, which she considered failed by the government of the so-called 4T. Faced with a government that she described as authoritarian and the risk of a declining continuity, González Alonso claimed to be the voice, the demand and a means against the repression, abuses, and cynicism of the so-called improvised politics of the 4T. “I am very grateful to the people of Chihuahua and my party for the opportunity to represent them again in the Chamber of Deputies; I only tell them one thing, I will not give up and I will defend them,” she concluded.